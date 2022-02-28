  • Newsletter
Tromso to Europe Cruise Reviews

3.0
3 reviews

1-3 of 3 Tromso to Europe Cruise Reviews

What has happened to Silversea?

Review for Silver Whisper to Baltic Sea

Peripatetic22
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are long time Silversea cruisers with nearly 400 days and have always defended them. Not any more. We enjoyed our recent cruise but it was hit and miss at best and considerably down market. Forget the dress code, jeans and tracksuits in the restaurant on informal and even formal nights. Guests were scruffy and dare I say unwashed! I actually began to dress down as I wondered why I bothered ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Suffering and no apologize

Review for Nordlys to Europe - All

Eleni Nikolaidou
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise supposed to be quick and easy. The service was excellent. The waiters were very polite. Although they took us out from the cabins very soon and we were waiting with the baggages for hours. There was a delay for an hour and a half because the hatch damage. The most important is that when they announced the departure they didn’t apologise for the delay, they didn’t explain why we had the ...
Sail Date: February 2022

1 and a half hour delay due to a major problem in the hatch of the ship and not even a word,an explanation or apology

Review for Nordlys to Europe - All

Marten12
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

It was part of our trip to Scandinavia as we are group of 30 people travelling from a European country to explore Scandinavian countries. Our embarkation was at 0130 am on 28th of February 2022 and we are supposed to reach our destination Svolaraer at 1830 the same day.What is more they have asked us to empty the rooms from 1330!!! although we are going to reach our destination at 18 ...
Sail Date: February 2022

