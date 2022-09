Review for Silver Whisper to Baltic Sea

We are long time Silversea cruisers with nearly 400 days and have always defended them. Not any more. We enjoyed our recent cruise but it was hit and miss at best and considerably down market. Forget the dress code, jeans and tracksuits in the restaurant on informal and even formal nights. Guests were scruffy and dare I say unwashed! I actually began to dress down as I wondered why I bothered ...