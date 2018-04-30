  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Travelmarvel River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Lyndsay Hamilton
Eifel Tower on our 3 day Paris extension
Parliament building Budapest
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
25 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 25 Travelmarvel River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Superb Run Cruise , all good Fun

Review for Travelmarvel Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BIGGS-G
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruised the Rhine, Maine, Danube with excellent Cruise Director Gunther Caliebauf and the service by crew was second to none!! Would recommend to all ! We had good trips organised by APT were very good and included in the fare. Maybe too many churches but you always had the option to do your own thing. There was also some added visits that were an extra cost if you so desired, some were very ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Good, but with a couple of exceptions

Review for Travelmarvel Jewel to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DPTANDT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised from Amsterdam to Budapest, September 2019, in an Owners Suite. Overall this was a very good trip, but there were a couple of not so good features which could potentially stop us using the Jewel again. First, the positives. The Cruise director Emese was truly excellent, very approachable and hands-on throughout. We can't praise her enough, and the organisation of just about ...
Sail Date: September 2019

River cruise convert. No more big ships for us.

Review for Travelmarvel Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Louise Kearney
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose our 2 week river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam with Travelmarvel mainly from an economic point of view. My husband and I were travelling with my sister, and the single supplement for her on APT and Scenic was outrageous, and the single cabins were on the bottom deck at waterline. With Travelmarvel, my sister paid NO single supplement (she was not therefore eligible for free airfare, ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Nice Ship but the Captain !!!!!

Review for Travelmarvel Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
stephenp
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a full charter from Hanau to Passau on the River Main and Canal to Passau. The ship was clean, Crew from eastern Europe and the Philipines. Most were friendly and helpful. The Food was good but the portions small. we had a Drinks package. The wines served were good and plentyful. The cabin was large and more than enough storage space, the bathroom was also larger than on many ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Back home after two days!

Review for Travelmarvel Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tanya Jane
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We normally drive around Europe but decided that a cruise would be nice and the Rhine river goes through a very pretty area of Germany. We were doing the two week trip from Amsterdam to Budapest. 15th October to 29th October. Due to low water levels however the Rhine is currently not navigable and so on the second day whilst still in Amsterdam we were advised that a lot of the trip would be by ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Poor service

Review for Travelmarvel Sapphire to Europe - All

User Avatar
Yorkshire senior cruisers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Never tried river cruising before as previously Ocean and Sea cruises. Route looked like it would have good trips available. Started badly as we were not informed of river level problems until we arrived at Budapest airport, whilst majority of other guests were notified and offered alternatives 2 to 3 days earlier. Had to stay at 2 Hilton hotels in Budapest and Vienna and take coach to ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Travel Marvel Diamond- Jewel

Review for Travelmarvel Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kirky52
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this trip from an Readers offers Ltd advertising literature it was supposed to be APT but we later found out that as Travelmarvel its the more budget arm of APT so you need to see APTs brochure to find out the difference.The cruise was not cheap at £6600 and that was supposed top be discounted. Glad we didnt pay full price.According to the write up we had from ROL all sightseeing ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Wow, fantastic 14 night Europe River cruise

Review for Travelmarvel Diamond to Europe - All

User Avatar
mel.s.w
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I wanted a 2 week or longer river cruise holiday. Something that I would say after the holiday, wow that was great. I am so very happy that I went on this cruise! I am back home and I still keep in touch with a staff member. I love that I have kept in contact with them. We never really had enough time to explore the departure city, we did go on a few tours when Wie disembarked the cruise but I can ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Low budget if that's your priority

Review for Travelmarvel Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Alyson18
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My husband and I recently travelled from Budapest. We explored Budapest on our own and joined the ship under our own steam. We spent an hour trying to find the boat, which was not where they explained it would be, and we were lucky to have a patient taxi driver who did endless u-turns and asked many questions of the locals to finally find it. Travel Marvel is at the cheaper end of the market, ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Excellent Service All The way

Review for Travelmarvel Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Colin B
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip because the Budapest/Amsterdam river cruise was a bucket list item and this particular cruise was advertised in our local paper at a considerable discount. Travel Marvel is not regarded as a luxury line but we certainly had no complaints about anything on this ship. Our tour departed from Budapest on 30 April and arrived in Amsterdam on 14 May. We arrived in Budapest two days ...
Sail Date: April 2018

