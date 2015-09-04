We chose our 2 week river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam with Travelmarvel mainly from an economic point of view. My husband and I were travelling with my sister, and the single supplement for her on APT and Scenic was outrageous, and the single cabins were on the bottom deck at waterline. With Travelmarvel, my sister paid NO single supplement (she was not therefore eligible for free airfare, ...
We normally drive around Europe but decided that a cruise would be nice and the Rhine river goes through a very pretty area of Germany. We were doing the two week trip from Amsterdam to Budapest. 15th October to 29th October.
Due to low water levels however the Rhine is currently not navigable and so on the second day whilst still in Amsterdam we were advised that a lot of the trip would be by ...
Never tried river cruising before as previously Ocean and Sea cruises.
Route looked like it would have good trips available.
Started badly as we were not informed of river level problems until we arrived at Budapest airport, whilst majority of other guests were notified and offered alternatives 2 to 3 days earlier.
Had to stay at 2 Hilton hotels in Budapest and Vienna and take coach to ...
We chose this trip from an Readers offers Ltd advertising literature it was supposed to be APT but we later found out that as Travelmarvel its the more budget arm of APT so you need to see APTs brochure to find out the difference.The cruise was not cheap at £6600 and that was supposed top be discounted. Glad we didnt pay full price.According to the write up we had from ROL all sightseeing ...
My husband and I recently travelled from Budapest. We explored Budapest on our own and joined the ship under our own steam. We spent an hour trying to find the boat, which was not where they explained it would be, and we were lucky to have a patient taxi driver who did endless u-turns and asked many questions of the locals to finally find it.
Travel Marvel is at the cheaper end of the market, ...
Travelmarvel did a great job from start to finish. The Jewel is small but elegant. The whole crew is superbly trained and the desire to please the guests is obvious in everything that they do. The food was first class and the wine plentiful, and good! The cabins are small but perfectly functional. Plenty of storage space for two people.
Big thank you to our cabin stewardess, Julia, and our ...
We chose this cruise as advertised in the telgraph, as it seemed to entirely fill our requirement by calling at several cultural centres along the Danube, then the Danube-Main canal finally along the Rhein to Amsterdam.We elected to have two days in Budapest and this was very satisfactory, the Hotel was exceptionally good.
First impressions of the ship were agreeable, the cabins were clean ...
Great offer from Iglu Cruise. We chose a lower deck cabin with two very large circular portholes. The cabin was very roomy with lots of storage and beautiful shower-room.
It had safe deposit box, fridge and three free bottles of water daily. The beds were very comfortable and the cabin kept immaculately clean. Embarcation was very smooth and our reception very welcoming. The staff ...
We had a wonderful cruise on the Travelmarvel Diamond, all the crew we had contact with were cheerful, efficient and helpful and our cruise director, Marion was exceptional. The ship is a bit older than the newest ships but was still very clean and comfortable with everything we needed for a great cruise. Our stateroom had enough room for the two of us, with plenty of storage room so that we were ...
Travelled on both ships as we were bused between the Danube and the Rhine. This was done smoothly whilst we were on a excursion. The very low water level required this. The tour was very good. POSITIVES
Tour leader Herbert was excellent and all tour guides were outstanding.
The staff were very friendly and helpful
The rooms had more than enough storage, bathroom was big enough and the ...