We chose this cruise as we had to cancel it three years ago due to Covid. From the moment we took our cases to the boat early the staff were fantastic. We were given an update to our room on arrival (better position in the boat). The food was fantastic and the service throughout was above expectations. Our particular thanks must go to the best cruise director ever in Roland, he was always ...
Whoever wrote the official review on here has clearly never been on the ship and is merely repeating the official blurb.
The sun deck is not open 24h and in our 2 week cruise, which in all other respects ie food,service and staff was excellent, the sky bar was open just once.
There’s not sundeck games of any type and the lighter eating venue is only at lunchtime and serves most of the ...
Cruised the Rhine, Maine, Danube with excellent Cruise Director Gunther Caliebauf and the service by crew was second to none!! Would recommend to all ! We had good trips organised by APT were very good and included in the fare. Maybe too many churches but you always had the option to do your own thing. There was also some added visits that were an extra cost if you so desired, some were very ...
We cruised from Amsterdam to Budapest, September 2019, in an Owners Suite.
Overall this was a very good trip, but there were a couple of not so good features which could potentially stop us using the Jewel again.
First, the positives. The Cruise director Emese was truly excellent, very approachable and hands-on throughout. We can't praise her enough, and the organisation of just about ...
We normally drive around Europe but decided that a cruise would be nice and the Rhine river goes through a very pretty area of Germany. We were doing the two week trip from Amsterdam to Budapest. 15th October to 29th October.
Due to low water levels however the Rhine is currently not navigable and so on the second day whilst still in Amsterdam we were advised that a lot of the trip would be by ...
Never tried river cruising before as previously Ocean and Sea cruises.
Route looked like it would have good trips available.
Started badly as we were not informed of river level problems until we arrived at Budapest airport, whilst majority of other guests were notified and offered alternatives 2 to 3 days earlier.
Had to stay at 2 Hilton hotels in Budapest and Vienna and take coach to ...
We chose this trip from an Readers offers Ltd advertising literature it was supposed to be APT but we later found out that as Travelmarvel its the more budget arm of APT so you need to see APTs brochure to find out the difference.The cruise was not cheap at £6600 and that was supposed top be discounted. Glad we didnt pay full price.According to the write up we had from ROL all sightseeing ...
I wanted a 2 week or longer river cruise holiday. Something that I would say after the holiday, wow that was great. I am so very happy that I went on this cruise! I am back home and I still keep in touch with a staff member. I love that I have kept in contact with them. We never really had enough time to explore the departure city, we did go on a few tours when Wie disembarked the cruise but I can ...
Always wanted to cruise the rivers and see the locks. We had done two cruises before but they were on large ships. We found this cruise ship to be a bit small. When the roof was closed due to the locks, there was only the lounge to go. Only one dining area. Food was great and service excellent. But meal times were bedlam with people rushing for tables and lines waiting for service at the buffet. ...
My wife & I had always dreamed of this river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, my brother had not long ago returned from his cruise with travel marvel & was very happy with the service. We boarded in Amsterdam & set off on our cruise on May 9th 2016, we chose a top floor cabin, a bit small but adequate, we had a sliding glass door which turned our cabin into our balcony, great views. Our cruise ...