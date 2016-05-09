  • Newsletter
Travelmarvel Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

12 reviews

1-10 of 12 Travelmarvel Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Fantastic cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Polaris

Polarisfan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as we had to cancel it three years ago due to Covid. From the moment we took our cases to the boat early the staff were fantastic. We were given an update to our room on arrival (better position in the boat). The food was fantastic and the service throughout was above expectations. Our particular thanks must go to the best cruise director ever in Roland, he was always ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Don’t believe the blurb but it’s still a good holiday

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Polaris

cannockfrodo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Whoever wrote the official review on here has clearly never been on the ship and is merely repeating the official blurb. The sun deck is not open 24h and in our 2 week cruise, which in all other respects ie food,service and staff was excellent, the sky bar was open just once. There’s not sundeck games of any type and the lighter eating venue is only at lunchtime and serves most of the ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Superb Run Cruise , all good Fun

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Diamond

BIGGS-G
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruised the Rhine, Maine, Danube with excellent Cruise Director Gunther Caliebauf and the service by crew was second to none!! Would recommend to all ! We had good trips organised by APT were very good and included in the fare. Maybe too many churches but you always had the option to do your own thing. There was also some added visits that were an extra cost if you so desired, some were very ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Good, but with a couple of exceptions

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Jewel

DPTANDT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised from Amsterdam to Budapest, September 2019, in an Owners Suite. Overall this was a very good trip, but there were a couple of not so good features which could potentially stop us using the Jewel again. First, the positives. The Cruise director Emese was truly excellent, very approachable and hands-on throughout. We can't praise her enough, and the organisation of just about ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Back home after two days!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Diamond

Tanya Jane
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We normally drive around Europe but decided that a cruise would be nice and the Rhine river goes through a very pretty area of Germany. We were doing the two week trip from Amsterdam to Budapest. 15th October to 29th October. Due to low water levels however the Rhine is currently not navigable and so on the second day whilst still in Amsterdam we were advised that a lot of the trip would be by ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Poor service

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Travelmarvel Sapphire

Yorkshire senior cruisers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Never tried river cruising before as previously Ocean and Sea cruises. Route looked like it would have good trips available. Started badly as we were not informed of river level problems until we arrived at Budapest airport, whilst majority of other guests were notified and offered alternatives 2 to 3 days earlier. Had to stay at 2 Hilton hotels in Budapest and Vienna and take coach to ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Travel Marvel Diamond- Jewel

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Diamond

kirky52
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip from an Readers offers Ltd advertising literature it was supposed to be APT but we later found out that as Travelmarvel its the more budget arm of APT so you need to see APTs brochure to find out the difference.The cruise was not cheap at £6600 and that was supposed top be discounted. Glad we didnt pay full price.According to the write up we had from ROL all sightseeing ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Wow, fantastic 14 night Europe River cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Travelmarvel Diamond

mel.s.w
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I wanted a 2 week or longer river cruise holiday. Something that I would say after the holiday, wow that was great. I am so very happy that I went on this cruise! I am back home and I still keep in touch with a staff member. I love that I have kept in contact with them. We never really had enough time to explore the departure city, we did go on a few tours when Wie disembarked the cruise but I can ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Amazing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Sapphire

kateballam
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Always wanted to cruise the rivers and see the locks. We had done two cruises before but they were on large ships. We found this cruise ship to be a bit small. When the roof was closed due to the locks, there was only the lounge to go. Only one dining area. Food was great and service excellent. But meal times were bedlam with people rushing for tables and lines waiting for service at the buffet. ...
Sail Date: June 2018

What a Great Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Travelmarvel Diamond

Grahamm
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife & I had always dreamed of this river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, my brother had not long ago returned from his cruise with travel marvel & was very happy with the service. We boarded in Amsterdam & set off on our cruise on May 9th 2016, we chose a top floor cabin, a bit small but adequate, we had a sliding glass door which turned our cabin into our balcony, great views. Our cruise ...
Sail Date: May 2016

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews for Travelmarvel Ships
Travelmarvel Diamond British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
