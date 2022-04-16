My husband and I celebrated our 26th anniversary on this cruise. We had wanted to do it for our 25th, but of course, Covid got in the way. We've sailed with RCI before but never a transatlantic. Overall we enjoyed our vacation though there were a few bumpy spots.
Embarkation went well. We were dropped off at the pier by my niece which was great since we didn't have to park. We had a 1:00 time ...
Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May
Positive aspects
Cabin clean and steward always professional
All Crew great , couldn't do enough
Entertainment good to great most nights
Cunard insights good always something for everyone
Average
King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately.
So let's begin our journey:
Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2:
The Good
We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers;
The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch;
The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun;
The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
The exception to the quality of this cruise was the internet. I have over 600 days on Princess, and I have grown up with the internet service beginning with 2 computers in a closet about 25 years ago. This time, the internet was available, but the speed was the worst imaginable. You are used to a speed of over 100mbs. The speed of this connection was 5KBS. It would load email if you left it on ...
I booked my lifetime dream Transatlantic 23 day cruise aboard Emerald Princess, which would be my first cruise on Princess. I've been on many, many cruises before, and am not one to complain, nor to have unrealistic expectations of what a cruise line can deliver. For a line that is supposed to compete with Celebrity (which I have sailed several times), Princess fell short in several ways.
...
This is a long and detailed "Log" style review. It's pretty positive until near the end, when everything went downhill to an unacceptable level. If you just want the summary just scroll all the way down.
Emerald Princess 4-16-22
We left home and met our traveling friends at their home at 8:30. We managed to get all the suitcases into their vehicle and we are off to Port Everglades. We ...
This was my 5th cruise with Emerald princess. I was not disappointed. The staff was every attentive to all my needs, from the customer service clercks to the room stewards. (Ronald)
Mona In the Spa massages were mind blowing. her gentleness and attention to detail is one of the reasons why I keep returning to Emerald Princess.
The cleanliness of the floors was remarkable. the tables were ...
Our experience with Princess Cruises was very disappointing. The Baltic cruise was modified to exclude Russia, which was OK. Then it was effectively cancelled and replaced with a repositioning back to England. The distances between ports, and the low value of the stops, made it seem likely that the choice of ports was to make up for an inability to refuel in Russia. The slower a boat sails, ...
First I've cruised with Princess 17 times. I've always enjoyed the cruises. This cruise was a disaster from start to finish.I am slightly disabled and need a wheelchair to get on the ship. It wasn't there although it was requested. The line to get onboard was miles long and not moving. I don't know what the issue was. My steward informed me that they only cleaned the room once a day now. ...