Tokyo (Yokohama) to USVI Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.3
Poor
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Tokyo (Yokohama) to USVI Cruise Reviews

Nice Overall- Not Luxury

Review for a Asia Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
NJBeaglemom
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Queen Elizabeth is a lovely ship We were actually on her for 19 nights, as we did the following segment as well. This was our first cruise with Cunard. Cabin- Britannia Balcony, Deck 5 mid ships. Our cabin steward was great. We like the kettle to make coffee/tea. The couch wasn't particularly comfortable for sitting, as it was too short depth-wise. The shower was adequate, but hard to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

That's the sound of our dreams crashing

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

User Avatar
LetsGo2023
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

That’s the sound of our hopes and dreams crashing…we had anticipated this trip for several years. Regents promises (taken from its website” exquisite meals, refined service and exhilarating shore excursions” but we found it was anything but. The rooms in the boat are very nice, but that’s where the luxury stops. The food was not up to standard and the tours were not well thought out; it ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Very Disappointing

Review for a Asia Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Mairigordcruises
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from the Tokyo to Singapore (25day)segment of the World Cruise on Insignia. (We were not advised at time of booking with Oceania that we were joining a world cruise)Spent a lot of money on this trip and have never had such a bad experience on Oceania. We were not aware we were joining aprox 360 world cruisers (w.c’s.) but found out right away that cliques had already been established ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Tokyo (Yokohama) to USVI
Tokyo (Yokohama) to USVI Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama) to USVI Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama) to USVI Insignia Cruise Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama) to USVI Seven Seas Explorer Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.