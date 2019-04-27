  • Write a Review
Tokyo (Yokohama) to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

3.9
24 reviews

1-10 of 24 Tokyo (Yokohama) to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

Tokyo to Alaska re-positioning cruise

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Silver Whisper

User Avatar
Strumdatjag
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we wanted a luxury cruise at a discount to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary. We also chose this particular cruise because we wanted to visit relatives in Tokyo & see some of the Silverseas ports. We were very happy with all that Silverseas had to offer: service, food quality, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, service, activities, cleanliness, & did I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Outstanding Voyage in Unusual Places.

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
Savvy Seventy
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I have always wanted to visit Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands because my grandfather was a ship's carpenter there in 1910. I turned 80, the first night on the ship. Northern Japan has the influence of both Asia and Siberia in the faces of the people. Petropavlovsk on Siberia's Kamchatka Peninsula was fascinating because very few of us get to Siberia and this was an easy way. The volcanic ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Viking Orion. Japan-Vancouver

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Viking Orion

User Avatar
CalTravelers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third cruise with Viking ocean. We chose this trip for the itinerary. We had never been to Asia and liked the ports in both Asia and Alaska. Crossing the Int’l Dateline added to the attraction. We were in the Orion in Jan-Feb visiting New Zealand, Tasmania and Australia. This crew was better trained and worked well together. We were pleased with most aspects of the ship. A few little ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Nightmarishly Loud

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
SeniorTraveller023
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

As the caption suggests, my main dissatisfaction with the cruise was the was overly-amplified "ambient" music everywhere, and it was always of the thump-thump variety. There was no escaping it. I will never cruise on Celebrity again. For those who do not object to this terrible noise, I am adding a few comments on other aspects of the cruise. The promotional material said the port of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

Repositioning from Japan

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
scousergirl3
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise as a gentle way to go home to Canada from Japan. (We had done an around Japan cruise with Windstar beforehand) It was very enjoyable, food great, staff lovely, entertainment good. There were alot of sea days together but we got a routine of trivias, podium talks, hot tubs and eating in the day as the weather was too cold to be out on deck much or in the swimming pool. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 6

Loved the cruise

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
JohnL600
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We tend to prefer longer cruises with sea days. Celebrity almost always has excellent speakers and this cruise was no exception. We tried to catch all the talks. This is our second cruise in Aqua. The ammenities make the trip so much more enjoyable so thats what we look for now. Our cabin, an A1 was a long way from the spa and because of the weather we didn't use it. The room was very well ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Some thoughts about the TransPacific Cruise

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
criticbob
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

While the overall cruise was very enjoyable, since we were with friends, we have for the first time, being Elite members, have found some issues with the food and/or the prep. This was the first time we sailed in Aqua Class, and while the smaller dining room is nice & Blu, gave us access to two menus (Blu and Main), we do not feel the extra cost of Aqua class was merited. There were some ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Great cruise, great itinerary, great ship from Tokyo to Vancouver

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

User Avatar
Maj16801
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have completed 13 Regent cruises (with 222 nights), and was surprised with a poor review on Cruise Critic from one couple. We were on that same Regent Mariner cruise and had none of the 'problems' described--we adapted to changes that we could not control. Both Regent and we could not control the weather. First--If they did not like their multi-hour air-schedule, it can be ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Made Us Sick and Destroyed our Luggage

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

User Avatar
bzinkand
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a 21 day from Tokyo to Seattle cruise. We arrived 5 days early in order to explore Tokyo. Hired a local guide and had a great time. Stayed at the Marriott Shinagawa and used their Concierge Lounge. Great hotel and service. We took a cab to the ship and the embarkation process was swift and efficient as we had a 2 bedroom (H4) Haven suite. Our suite, Cabin 14010 was filled with mold ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Courtyard Villa with Balcony

Once In A Lifetime Cruise

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

User Avatar
coastal vagabond
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 6th cruise on NCL, but our first transpacific. We chose it because of its itinerary, its length, and that it ended as an Alaska cruise, which we have always talked about doing. This combination of Asia, Pacific, and Alaska was perfect for us. All the port stops in Japan were wonderful - Yokohama, Aomori, Hakodate and Otaru. The ship docked very close to town, and there was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

