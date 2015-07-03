Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Muse

Friends suggested it would be a great vacation my first in over 20 years I saved up all year for this snd everything about it was a huge disappointment the captain snd staff did nothing to make me feel safe in the upcoming typhoon and I left the ship due to my great for my safety along with 8 other people in my group there was NOTHING remotely luxurious about this ship it looked old and in need of ...