We anticipated this cruise that was years in the planning. It was postponed several times due to Covid . Finally, on the fourth attempt at booking this "bucket list" travel event, we succeeded in getting aboard what was touted as an upscale ship rated a 10 for its culinary excellence. Indeed, when we entered our cabin, we were struck by its elegance and cleanliness.
The Regents was a ...
Friends suggested it would be a great vacation my first in over 20 years I saved up all year for this snd everything about it was a huge disappointment the captain snd staff did nothing to make me feel safe in the upcoming typhoon and I left the ship due to my great for my safety along with 8 other people in my group there was NOTHING remotely luxurious about this ship it looked old and in need of ...