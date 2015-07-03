  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Tokyo (Yokohama) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Tokyo (Yokohama) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

A Few Unsettling Surprises

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

sydad80
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We anticipated this cruise that was years in the planning. It was postponed several times due to Covid . Finally, on the fourth attempt at booking this "bucket list" travel event, we succeeded in getting aboard what was touted as an upscale ship rated a 10 for its culinary excellence. Indeed, when we entered our cabin, we were struck by its elegance and cleanliness. The Regents was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Super typhoon

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Muse

Minda
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Friends suggested it would be a great vacation my first in over 20 years I saved up all year for this snd everything about it was a huge disappointment the captain snd staff did nothing to make me feel safe in the upcoming typhoon and I left the ship due to my great for my safety along with 8 other people in my group there was NOTHING remotely luxurious about this ship it looked old and in need of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

5 Day Get Away

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

OZCRUISEGUYS
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second time on the Diamond Princess, albeit much shorter. This time were were in a full suite and it was very spacious, although the shower cubicle was on the small side. The embarkation was quick and efficient and our bags arrived promptly, 91% of the passengers were Japanese and we all were very cheerful and polite to each other. Some Japanese passengers knew a little of English, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2015

Cabin Type: Premium Suite with Balcony

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Tokyo (Yokohama) to the Eastern Mediterranean
Tokyo (Yokohama) to the Eastern Mediterranean Silver Muse Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.