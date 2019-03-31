Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

That’s the sound of our hopes and dreams crashing…we had anticipated this trip for several years. Regents promises (taken from its website” exquisite meals, refined service and exhilarating shore excursions” but we found it was anything but. The rooms in the boat are very nice, but that’s where the luxury stops. The food was not up to standard and the tours were not well thought out; it ...