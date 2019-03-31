The Queen Elizabeth is a lovely ship We were actually on her for 19 nights, as we did the following segment as well. This was our first cruise with Cunard.
Cabin- Britannia Balcony, Deck 5 mid ships. Our cabin steward was great. We like the kettle to make coffee/tea. The couch wasn't particularly comfortable for sitting, as it was too short depth-wise. The shower was adequate, but hard to ...
That’s the sound of our hopes and dreams crashing…we had anticipated this trip for several years. Regents promises (taken from its website” exquisite meals, refined service and exhilarating shore excursions” but we found it was anything but.
The rooms in the boat are very nice, but that’s where the luxury stops. The food was not up to standard and the tours were not well thought out; it ...
Just returned from the Tokyo to Singapore (25day)segment of the World Cruise on Insignia. (We were not advised at time of booking with Oceania that we were joining a world cruise)Spent a lot of money on this trip and have never had such a bad experience on Oceania. We were not aware we were joining aprox 360 world cruisers (w.c’s.) but found out right away that cliques had already been established ...