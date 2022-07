Review for Princess Royal to Caribbean - Eastern

We wanted a Christmas cruise. They excelled in providing a wonderful experience. Decorations superb, staff over the top, entertainment delightful, food and wine very good. We had great table mates from all over Europe and made our trip even more delightful. The ship was beautiful. The cabin large and inviting. Dining in all the venues was a delight. The special Italian dinner in Alfredo's with the ...