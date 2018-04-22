29/10/22 Transatlantic Discoveries Cruise, 17 nights, Palma to Jamaica. Having cruised for nearly 20 years (& done several similar transatlantic cruises on both Thomson & P & O), sadly this was not the best cruise experience because of the 10 sea days, 6 days being consecutive. In the past we’ve found the sea days very relaxing but not this time because we experienced the worst daily sunbed ...
We found the arrival very easy,straight off the plane on a bus and on to the ship. The ship itself was not my favorite, not easy to navigate around. The seating in some of the public areas was very uncomfortable( the brown sofas in the Squid and Anchor need throwing over board!) The resident entertainment was very good.Some of the guest shows on the other hand went from excellent to awful. The ...
This cruise got off to a bad start. It took 15 minutes to find steps to get off the plane and another hor and 15 minutes being held in a hot airless corridor before a bumpy coach trip to the ship. I later found out that probems in UK airports led to 3 planes arriving at much the same time. The local staff (TUI and airport) were overwhelmed. A situation made worse by the local authorities making ...
Having previously sailed on Explorer 1 in December and really enjoyed the ship and food we thought we would try Discovery 2.
Embarkation from Montego Bay was a disaster, after a 10 hour flight we were left in a small holding area for over an hour because Tui did not have enough coaches for us. It was awful, there was no air con and people were fainting !!
After eventually getting on a coach, ...
We booked this cruise totally for the length and the ports of call. We were not sure of the quality Marella would provide but the whole experience was much better than anticipated from some reviews.
Flights arriving throughout the day which meant embarkation was staggered and went very smoothly. Cabin was available straight away and luggage arrived timely.
The ship is a medium sized older ...
we went on a 16 day cruise round some of Spain then onto Madeira, then 6 days at sea over to the Caribbean. We cruised the year before with P&O and we thought the service we received was as good. we loved the ship even if it n't as posh as P&O. we thought the food was very good in the restaurants Latitude & Vista and didn't feel the need to spend money in the others. The service from all bar ...
I booked this cruise back in December 2017. Having travelled on Tui Discovery2 in June and had a magnificent time, I persuaded my friends and son and partner to come on the Transatlantic voyage. The new Explorer is not a patch on Discovery 2 on many accounts and I feel you all need to know. The Market Place restaurant is typically a Spanish Hotel's 3 star Buffet junction - deplorable without ...
been on this ship before , assistant cruise director very good,Ted is his name .4 tunes group excellent the guitar player was like a Jimmy Hendrix.show team a bit like a high school end of team thing. Boys had good voices but the girls ,dreadful!.
staff in restaurants brilliant ,Vladimir,Jason,Romaine in fact all of them.
Not enough chairs in bar areas,A bit like a booze cruise for ...
This was our 2nd Marella cruise on one of their newer ships, having been on Discovery 2 in March. This was our first experience of a transatlantic crossing.
Flights from Manchester to Palma were uneventful, however we arrived in pouring rain, thunder and lightening. Quick transfer from airport to port and easy embarkation process and we were soon on board and able to access our cabin ...
From checking in at Manchester the service was excellent. The Dreamliner plane is definitely one of the best I have travelled on. The ship is really good with special mention to the 47 and Gallery restaurants where the food and service were exceptional. The entertainment team worked tirelessly to ensure the passengers had a good time but to point them out would be unfair because the staff over all ...