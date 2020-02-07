This cruise was chosen primarily based upon destinations. None of these disappointed.
Embarkation: We had to take a covid test prior to embarkation (greek rules). The previous evening we had to take a chronomics covid test which we paid for (why - no one asked about it).
We had a water leak on our cabin on second night. Initially response was very poor. When day staff came on we were ...
Like many the chance to get away cruising again post Covid was too good to miss. The aggressive pricing by Marella in the run up to Christmas 2021 made the risk of cruising much more attractive, despite the social media threads indicating you were destined for a quarantine hotel.
We have sailed on the Marella Explorer before and new it was a safe, friendly and fun ship. Here are a few pointers ...
We travelled on Explorer just before the first lock down, and would have rebooked that summer if covid hadn’t hit. So in September, when things looked as if covid was under control, we booked a re run of our 2020 trip, and boy we weren’t disappointed in any area. Flight, embarkation and cabin were superb. The staff from the moment we were on the ship couldn’t do enough to make your holiday the ...
Cheap cruise with flights all inclusive- free suite upgrade as booked room not available
Room - Large balcony two loungers table and two chairs.
Birmingham to Malaga flight/ visited palma/Barcelona/Valencia/cartegena/ Gibraltar car parking at terminal/ insurance all inclusive with junior balcony suite all in under £800 each
Cruise ship charged £15 each to go into palma and Valencia 4 ...
regular cruiser looking for some warmer climes this winter. explorer ship pretty good, food in italian restaurant very good with friendly attentive staff. only used main restaurant twice for breakfast which was just ok. buffet restaurant patchy, soups were pretty good, salads average and main foods average. we do not think the range is as big or as good as 5 years ago. there was a late night snack ...
My wife and I have used Marella cruises for a while now and used the Marella Explorer twice in 2019, having only recently done the Tenerife trip we were very disappointed, firstly a sand storm hit the island's which was not the ship's fault And lost out on visiting one of our ports, we were awarded a £25.00 compensation to spend on-board, we proceeded to Madeira only to find engine trouble and ...
THE FOOD =. Let’s start with the food. The main restaurant looks nice to lull you into a false sense of security ... order fish... pretty close to their natural environment what can go wrong?.... wet spongy bread crumbs with wafer thin fish floating on a bed of water .... breakfast a very strange lamb sausage and rubber egg..... cram everyone into one corner and if you have the utter cheek to ask ...
We had been looking forward to this cruise since the day we booked it, and we have mad the most of it, a week in the sun is valuable time. However we probably won’t be booking another cruise with Tui, for us they have a lot of improvement to make.
The Marella is a nice ship but showing it’s age. We did throughly enjoyed sitting out in the Mediterranean bar on deck 11, a nice place to sit and ...
We chose the Explorer as it was only a four hour flight from the uk you are guaranteed some sunshine in the canaries.
We had a had a balcony cabin on 9 deck and the balcony was the biggest we have ever had it had a lounger two chairs coffee table and hammock. Shower was good as it has a door rather than the usual clingy curtain. The decor was of the usual standard you get in cabin and no ...
We wanted a cruise at short notice. Somewhere warm. Or even warmish. Our only option was this Mariella cruise around the Canary Islands.
I must say it was cheap. Therefore we made a number of assumptions, only some of them were accurate.
We travelled on the Tui flight from Gatwick. Extra legroom seat for only £25 each. Flight was comfortable. Bus collection and transfer was ...