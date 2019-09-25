  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Marella Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Great ship but
Funchal at night
Arricefe
View from Camino trail across La Palma
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
93 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 93 Marella Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Good and Bad

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
tucksash
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen primarily based upon destinations. None of these disappointed. Embarkation: We had to take a covid test prior to embarkation (greek rules). The previous evening we had to take a chronomics covid test which we paid for (why - no one asked about it). We had a water leak on our cabin on second night. Initially response was very poor. When day staff came on we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Mystery Tour.

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Stpaulsdrive
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to visit Dubai. The ship. The crew. The food. The entertainment all very good. It he itinerary had Beeb changed about a week before departure and we were not notified.we would finish in Oman. Then on our penultimate day travel by free bus to Dubai. But due to medical emergencies the ship diverted , delaying our arrival in Oman by 24 hours. So we didn't get to see Dubai. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Great Cuise

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jo likes to cruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have to reply to a previous poor review I sailed for first time with Tui having previously sailed with many other cruise lines.The professionalism and dedication of the crew was excellent.The embarking procedure was quick and efficient.The boat and cabin very good we had and inside cabin 6591 .The food in all sections was good the staff very helpful .Entertainment was varied and of a good ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Perfect

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Donnydubster
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Hi all , first of all I am not a good writer . Me and my wife booked a late deal with tui , we have never been on a cruise before ! But recently we have talked a lot about going on a short trip to test the waters as they say , we decided to book our holiday at Meadowhall shopping centre tui travel agent , luckily we had a very well informed sales woman who knew everything to know , she was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Smelly dated ship

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Iain Don
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had been on the Marella Discovery before and even cruises on the sister ship Marella Discovery 2 last year. We decided to go on another cruise with my Parents and my Brother and Siater-in-law for my Parents 50th golden wedding anniversary. It started out ok with the only gripe was we were not able to book the Surf and Turf speciality restaurant on the day we embarked (11/10/2019), as we missed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Let Down

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Millmouse
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Been on Marbella Explorer Oct 2018 excellent couldn’t fault anything 1st ever cruise so this year go on Discovery Oct 4th to 18th smelt Diesel Fumes on embarking on ship Booked Delux Balcony Cabin 7th deck very disappointed only one bar of soap and a shower gel balcony tiny not as big as Explorer though paid the same price the biggest let down was the constant smell of Fumes my husband was poorly ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

First cruise

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
MAC_77
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was our first holiday for 3 years and first ever cruise. We were on the Marella Discovery for 2 weeks sailing from Corfu up to Koper, Venice and down the Croatian coast line with the 2nd week over to Rome, Naples and around Southern Italy and Malta. We are a young couple mid 20's and early 30's and didn't know what quite to expect, we had a balcony cabin which was in fairly good condition ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

RUBY ANNIVERSARY DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
weesyl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Sadly where do I start . We had booked a deluxe cabin and to our shock we saw no deluxe at all, the windows were that bad we could hardly see out of them. The shower was that small with a shower curtain,not deluxe to me. No toiletries apart from a small soap and shower cream canister. we enjoy going to the restaurant , only the first night was the best after that we were rushed every night ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Marella “Aegean Shores” 7 day cruise aboard the Marella Discovery.

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
n.cartwright
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from this cruise. We booked this primarily for the itinerary as, even though we’ve cruised quite a bit, we had not visited any of the ports on this cruise save for the departure port of Corfu. We also booked to get an experience of Marella’s move to larger ships, with the Discovery being the biggest we have cruised on to date. Overall the cruise was very good. The facilities on ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Lovely ship, great cruise

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
dronnygirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As soon as we stepped on the ship we really liked it. Everywhere is light, bright and airy. Our cabin was 1130 right at the back and was very quiet. The cabin had more storage than we have ever had before and the bathroom was clean and bright with a good shower, always plenty of hot water. The bed was very firm which were great for us and the balcony was a good size. We mostly ate in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

