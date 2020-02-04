We chose TUI because it included their flights to and from Barbados, also we had sailed on this cruise ship a few years ago and had a fairly good cruise. The flight was delayed at Gatwick due to some passengers packing lithium batteries in their hold luggage, all bags had to be off loaded and the offending batteries removed. That caused a delay of well over an hour. The flight was uneventful and ...
We’ve been on lots of TUI/Marella cruise in the past and decided to give the Explorer 2 a try as it went to Havana Cuba, we did try to go there a few years ago on the discovery 2 but they cancelled to port because of bad weather, we cruised the Caribbean in December on P&O Azura and had a great time after the pandemic and nearly booked the same cruse again, but decided to try Explorer 2. Plus ...
Not a 'cheap' cruise £7.5K for 2 weeks for two. Outward trip from MAN was awful delayed over 3 hours, usual efficiency on arrival in Barbados. First impressions of the ship, pretty standard for this level of cruise, public area decor pleasantly contemporary. Usual mix of entertainment, cruise director thinks he is a great singer (he is'nt, leave the singing to the entertainers) and would grab the ...
Having booked with friends we paid £50 each to book cabins on the same deck, but on opposite sides. This was based on the theory that one would always have a pleasant view in ports, sunsets etc. Whilst waiting to board we realised despite this, they put us both on the port side and on decks 6 & 7. On boarding we spoke to “Guest Services” who advised that they never change cabins on day one, so if ...
We cruised 4 years ago and wanted to do a different itinerary . The newer upgraded ship was fabulous . Love the size of the ship .The food was great ( don’t miss the fish &chips and the chicken wings at the snack shak ) , the buffet was average but always lots of choices . The 47* restaurant ( a waitered a la carte) was excellent. There were many options that we didn’t even have the chance to ...
Poor food. Poor service. Poor entertainment . Ship not as good as others in Marella Fleet.
Not enough staff on bars. Waiters stood around chatting. Waiters telling me it isn't my job to serve on this area. It's not my job to do something about empty water machine. Lack of hygiene. Snack Shack . One member of staff putting fruit juice on back of his hand to taste if it was strong enough. In ...
We chose this cruise because it departed from Barbados on February 16th and my birthday was the next day.
My husband and I normally cruise in November and March but this year because it was my 65th birthday we decided to sail earlier. With all the rumours of coronavirus we thought we would get a vacation before the pandemic set in, never really expecting anything so serious. Needless to say, ...
First our Profile
Canadian...57 and 67 years old/regular cruisers (15 cruises between Carnival, RC, NCL and Celebrity in the last 10 years)…. first time Marella
Room - Excellent well serviced/clean 7th floor balcony cabin
Ship - Been on sister ship with RC...nice small ship...well re-appointed effort
Overall Service - As good as any cruise line we've experienced
Shows - very ...
We went for Marella as have been with them lots of times before and always the best for entertainment. However, we were disappointed with the shows in the first week, although they improved by the second week. We understood the team had not been together long and also that another production company are involved with explorer, and it showed.
Not impressed with the Cruise Director, except for ...
Flew Glasgow to Montego Bay. Arrived on the ship with no problems. Booked a balcony cabin allocated 6154, sorry to say there was an electricity substation behind a door adjacent to our cabin. The noise was 24/7 so we complained next morning to reception. The lady came upstairs and agreed said she would see if anything could be done. To cut a long story short after 5 days they offered us an inside ...