Tenerife to UK Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Tenerife to UK Cruise Reviews

Oceania is not what it was

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
Captain Povey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have just returned from a 12 night cruise on Oceania Sirena from Tenerife to Southampton. Oceania used to be our favourite cruise line both for its itineraries and the quality of the food. We had a particularly memorable 35 day cruise around Australia on the same ship back in 2017. We were on this cruise because we had booked to go on the third cruise of their new ship Vista in 2023 but this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Won’t rush back

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
Kaki5
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The good: The servers were well trained, always pleasant, very efficient, and eager to serve. Our room was well maintained and when there was a problem it was solved quickly. The food was wonderful with a variety of options. The excursions were timely and organized. The not so good: we felt nickel and dimed. For example, we upgraded to include beer and wine but it only applied when we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Great ship and itinerary

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
Eastboundanddown
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

So this is our 4th MSC cruise , and have sailed with various other lines to compare to. Generally a great cruise, beautiful ship, good food and great staff. Here are a few key bits... Boarding- We boarded at Tenerife in the mid point of a 21 day cruise so there was only 200 others boarding today. Took 5minutes! Brilliant Ship at 50% capacity so nothing was busy anywhere! Not sure what ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Tenerife to UK
Tenerife to UK Sirena Cruise Reviews
Tenerife to UK Sirena Cruise Reviews
Tenerife to UK MSC Virtuosa Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.