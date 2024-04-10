We have just returned from a 12 night cruise on Oceania Sirena from Tenerife to Southampton.
Oceania used to be our favourite cruise line both for its itineraries and the quality of the food. We had a particularly memorable 35 day cruise around Australia on the same ship back in 2017. We were on this cruise because we had booked to go on the third cruise of their new ship Vista in 2023 but this ...
The good: The servers were well trained, always pleasant, very efficient, and eager to serve. Our room was well maintained and when there was a problem it was solved quickly. The food was wonderful with a variety of options. The excursions were timely and organized.
The not so good: we felt nickel and dimed. For example, we upgraded to include beer and wine but it only applied when we were ...
So this is our 4th MSC cruise , and have sailed with various other lines to compare to.
Generally a great cruise, beautiful ship, good food and great staff. Here are a few key bits...
Boarding-
We boarded at Tenerife in the mid point of a 21 day cruise so there was only 200 others boarding today. Took 5minutes! Brilliant
Ship at 50% capacity so nothing was busy anywhere! Not sure what ...