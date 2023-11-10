I thought the ship was wonderful.however the entertainment on board left a sour taste in my mouth, they have their own onboard busker, who was rubbish to be fair, Frankie was a good singer, but the Triptonic group i was not impressed with. Our Cabin was outside with a window which i was impressed with, as the size is decent as well, and the walk in wardrobe was a great idea, all ships should have ...
We've had an amazing time on our 1st Marella cruise and would certainly cruise with them again, may be on one of their adults only ship.
TUI were amazing with their flight from London Luton to Tenerife which went smoothly with no delays and great onboard service. This was followed by excellent organisation of TUI transfers from airport to ship whereby they took your luggage off you at the ...
Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the Canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised.
The balcony cabin was spacious, but sadly showing its age over the seven days. The steward Teo was excellent keeping the cabin immaculate.
The buffet fared much better food was hot and plentiful with courteous and pleasant staff, but at times it was the rugby scrum. We were ...
This was my very first Transatlantic cruise. I booked it early because the low price was too great to miss out on. Then I started reading the reviews coming out during summer and was worried I would have a bad experience. It seems the cruiseline was reading them also. Most of the staff on our sailing had only been working on the ship for 2 months or less, which means they fired all the old ...
Quite disappointed with Explorer this time around, it is in need of some TLC & yet again standard seem to be slipping with Marella. Food quality is average at best & along with some passengers general etiquette never being challenged by the crew, I believe this will be our last Marella cruise. I may be old fashioned, but I do like to see people at least wearing shirts & something on their feet ...
Let's start with the staff. Most of them were polite and extremely helpful. The entertainment staff put on some great shows. Johnny the cruise director did a fabulous job.
A cabin is a cabin. We were inside. So we got what we expected. Unfortunately, we had to ask for the milk and coffee to be topped up as it wasn't done so. Ok, only a small thing. But it means a great deal. You feel like a ...
Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised apart from a booking for two people and a flight for only one. As this was a fly cruise booked directly with P and O it was only through my diligence that I spotted the error, four hours on the phone, trying to get through to sort very apologetic, but nothing else in response. The balcony ...
This was our first P&O cruise since 2019. I was interested to see how things compared.
We booked a saver fare balcony cabin for which we paid around £730. Our cabin was assigned about a week before and I was pleasantly surprised to get what they classed as an upgrade to a midship cabin on deck 12.
The flight was with Jet2 and was fine my husband appreciated the leg room which was more than ...
We flew from Gatwick to Tenerife to board the ship. The transfer to the north of the island was disorganised and chaotic. We waited two hours for the coach to pick us up. Finally arrived to a filthy cabin. Used bedding, dirty and dusty throughout the cabin but for me the smelly sheets and pillows were a step too far. Dirty shower, basin, toilet-bathroom was disgusting. After I complained it was ...