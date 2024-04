Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Magnifica

We cruised MSC, actually on Magnifica, 3 years ago, and were not impressed. THe itinerary for this ship was interesting and fit our tight schedule, so I reluctantly tried it again. I won't be fooled a third time. MSC is a budget line. That's fine. But the food was inedible. While our servers were very good, the food routinely came out cold. Sometimes it was cold food on a hot plate (how is ...