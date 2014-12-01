  • Newsletter
Tenerife to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

5.0
Excellent
1-2 of 2 Tenerife to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Much improved from summer reviews

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

DebbieYM
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my very first Transatlantic cruise. I booked it early because the low price was too great to miss out on. Then I started reading the reviews coming out during summer and was worried I would have a bad experience. It seems the cruiseline was reading them also. Most of the staff on our sailing had only been working on the ship for 2 months or less, which means they fired all the old ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Interior

Better than ever!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Braemar

RAYBURY
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I booked this cruise almost a year ago to be away for my husband's 80th birthday. We took family members with us making a party of 8. We took the upgrade offered us to the owners suite. We sailed from Tenerife with Monarch. I know now how sardines feel as we were packed in very tightly not allowing room for my table to be used. Food was an extra. When we arrived we were taken by bus to the Port ...
Sail Date: December 2014

Cabin Type: Superior Balcony Suite

