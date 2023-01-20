The good: The servers were well trained, always pleasant, very efficient, and eager to serve. Our room was well maintained and when there was a problem it was solved quickly. The food was wonderful with a variety of options. The excursions were timely and organized.
The not so good: we felt nickel and dimed. For example, we upgraded to include beer and wine but it only applied when we were ...
So this is our 4th MSC cruise , and have sailed with various other lines to compare to.
Generally a great cruise, beautiful ship, good food and great staff. Here are a few key bits...
Boarding-
We boarded at Tenerife in the mid point of a 21 day cruise so there was only 200 others boarding today. Took 5minutes! Brilliant
Ship at 50% capacity so nothing was busy anywhere! Not sure what ...