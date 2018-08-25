Wanted to visit Eastern Europe, and going solo, I wanted to feel secure. Having done one other lovely tour with Tauck , I felt they would do a good job and I was happily rewarded for my confidence in them. We started with a hotel stay and a few days in Romania. The hotel was well located and tours excellent! In fact, I had some of the best guides I’ve ever enjoyed anywhere, on this trip. Really ...
We just had a river cruise with the Tauck on Ms Grace - Christmas Markets from Amsterdam to Brussels on December 6th 2021.
And we had the best experience ever!
It was not our first river cruise, we had done one before with Adventures by Disney. And I find these two companies comparable both by price and by the level of experience offered. We chose Tauck for the itinerary, as no one other ...
My best friend and I decided to do this Xmas Market cruise shortly after her husband died. We were fortunate to be able to book a lovely suite, 308, just several months before the cruise. Someone must have cancelled - lucky us! This was my fourth trip with Tauck and my friend's first. I expected it to be special and for all to go well and was not disappointed. She was amazed by the ship, the ...
This was our second experience with Tauck, the first being their Best of the Canadian Rockies tour. It was also our first river cruise. We chose this particular cruise because of the starting and ending cities, Prague and Budapest. We have always wanted to visit those cities. Based on our prior experience with Tauck we had high expectations. I have to say on this cruise Tauck far exceeded even ...
We wanted a “get away from it all” break so chose a quiet river cruise. The ship cabin and staff were all excellent. The organisation by Tauck is first rate. Yes it is expensive but you are taken care of from the moment you land to the moment you depart.
We chose the ship because it had a second dining venue. That’s available all the time except the one really formal evening. Basic choices but ...
We have just returned from our unforgettable, glorious, spectacular 14 night river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest.
After we had booked our holiday we read some unfavourable reviews and began to wonder what we may be in for. We had no need to worry, everything about the holiday was fabulous. The small ship was luxurious and elegantly furnished. the restaurant food, delicious. with a large ...
This was our second Tauck river cruise, the first one being from Milan to Amsterdam on the Rhine and it was wonderful! This cruise however was terribly disappointing for a number of reasons. First, and this of course is no one's fault, was the weather. It rained for most of the days, but that's neither here nor there. Second, the time spent on buses from the docks to the various excursions was ...
Our travel agent has been raving about Tauck for years, so when we said we wanted to do a cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, she suggested Tauck. We had been on a fabulous Viking river cruise a few years earlier and decided to try something different. What a mistake.
Logistics:
Problems with logistics began even before we boarded the ship. We were told to wait for a driver at the east ...
Let me preface my review with this: my husband and I are frequent travelers. 11 cruises in the past 6 years -- Crystal is our favorite (have been on Regent and Norwegian too). This was our first river cruise, first time on Tauck.
Communication, Transparency and Customer Service are not Tauck's strengths, from my experience.
When we arrived at our hotel in Budapest, we were told -- for the ...
We have traveled with Tauck on four previous land vacations and figured they would be just as good on a river. We traveled from Amsterdam to Budapest. Halfway, we had to switch ships with Sprit's sister ship, the Treasures. Kept the same cabin number. The Danube River was too low and we heard about other tour groups bussing to cities from a docked ship. Our ship had 78 tourists; our cabin was ...