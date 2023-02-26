  • Newsletter
Tampa to USVI Cruise Reviews

3.3
121 reviews

1-10 of 121 Tampa to USVI Cruise Reviews

Being sick on vacation sucks...but, not so much on NCL Jade!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Jade

Jaded_Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife became ill on the cruise and had to see the medical facility. She was diagnosed with COVID and a bacterial infection. The medical staff were incredible. Guest services, medical, housekeeping, concierge and butler were all incredible attentive afterwards and appeared to be genuinely concerned about her wellbeing. In general, all staff were professional, hardworking, and provided some ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Penthouse with Balcony

Haven suite made for perfect Lifetime Achievement award

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Jade

Katrina1547
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I have cruised twice before with NCL, first time 10 years ago and 2nd time was 5 years ago. This trip was planned as a 40th wedding anniversary celebration and it met or exceeded all my expectations. We wanted a 14 day or more cruise, off-season works great for us and the pricing was very attractive. We initially booked a 2-bedroom (non-Haven) almost a year in advance but prior to ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Courtyard Villa with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Overall OK - Some Pros; Some Cons

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

DarwinMaya
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Took the 10 day Caribbean cruise leaving Tampa on April 7, 2023. Pros: Embarkation port of Tampa - a 1 1/2 hour drive from our home. Smaller ship, easier to navigate for one of us with mobility issues. Pleasant staff throughout. Clean concierge balcony stateroom that seemed updated in some respects (not others), unlike some previous reviews - no torn curtains or shower curtains. Bathroom ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Traveled with disabled person

Celebrity Cruise Issues

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

aldo405
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just returned from a 10 night southern Caribbean cruise on the Celebrity Constellation out of Tampa. The following is a detailed chronology of the issues we encountered on our cruise. Day 1: We understood that there were issues on the previous cruise which caused a delay due to extra sanitation measures. Once on board none of the staff on board has given us a correct answer. Asked for ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Enjoyable Caribbean cruise with a terrific and happy crew

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

StartrainDD
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is nearly an 8,000 word log/review. If you just want the summary, scroll down to the bottom! Celebrity Constellation 3-17-23 Friday, March 17 – St Patrick’s day & embarkation at Port of Tampa: The day before embarkation we received ‘urgent messages’ that embarkation would be delayed until 12:00 due to Norovirus on the prior cruise. So, our 11:00 assigned time became 12:00. Not ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Norwegian Dawn significantly worse than pre-Covid

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

jj5000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Food is generally very bland. This is true for the Garden Cafe (self-service buffet) as well as the "included" restaurants. There are daily themes in the buffet such as seafood, asian or Indian, but nothing was outstanding. There was a selection of Indian dishes every day, but I did not see a single Mediterranean dish let alone theme. The service at the included restaurants was good but very slow ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Things got ugly during disembarkation. Listen up NCL this is important.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

Bob the picky eater
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the NCL Dawn for a 14 day Caribbean Cruise. There is lots to report regarding our disembarkation. It was the absolute worst ever. It seems there was a big problem getting the normal gangway in place when we arrived at the port of Tampa. The number of passengers who could get off was very limited as the Dawn crew resorted to using the level 4 very steep and narrow gang ways instead. ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Great itinarary, service challenges

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

Dms01
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Had friends that booked this cruise, so we joined them. This was our 4th cruise in the past 12 months. The embarkation was poor, long lines, had to repeat much if the info we had entered online, take pictures again, etc. Took an hour to get on board. Cabin wasn't ready, bags didn't show up until 5pm. The flowers my wife ordered for us and our friends never arrived (the card did). Guest ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

last cruise with Norwegian

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

Ethel-80
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Where do I start.... Embarking time was 12-12:30, we arrived at Tampa port and line ups were very long, either passengers disregarded their time slots or NCL was very disorganized with registering passengers. We finally got through the process and arrived on the ship but had to wait for our room to be ready. Went to Garden Cafe (buffet) only half the buffet was open. We had an Oceanview ...
Sail Date: February 2023

NCL is declining

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

aruba9
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sadly, NCL Dawn is just a vehicle to get to fun port destinations. As a pretty frequent cruiser, and latitudes member I must say we have seen a steady decline in NCL. The Dawn does not really honor the latitudes program that they promise to loyal repeat customers. The service is good, despite the obvious staff cutbacks. There are no longer a towel monitors and people were grabbing 4 or 5 towels ...
Sail Date: February 2023

