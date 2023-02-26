Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

We were on the NCL Dawn for a 14 day Caribbean Cruise. There is lots to report regarding our disembarkation. It was the absolute worst ever. It seems there was a big problem getting the normal gangway in place when we arrived at the port of Tampa. The number of passengers who could get off was very limited as the Dawn crew resorted to using the level 4 very steep and narrow gang ways instead. ...