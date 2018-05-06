  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Tampa to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
126 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 126 Tampa to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

A really nice cruise

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Transatlantic

User Avatar
macdlc52
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as a way to go Europe. We thought it might be a relaxing way to start a 5 week trip. It did the job, although personally, we have decided that the TA cruise is better coming home than going to. The checkin in Tampa seemed to be problematic - despite timed entry, we waited a long time outside in line. Thank goodness the weather cooperated, or it could have been a bad ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Aqua Class Balcony

Disappointing

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Drbasic55
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It was our 50th anniversary and we thought a repositioning cruise would be a great experience. On previous cruises we have always eaten in the dining room for all our meals. We found the food to be cold. My omelets were incomplete, only half of my omelette had filling in it. We tried it again when we gave our review on the ship and they asked us to try breakfast again. The food was still ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Atlantic Crossing to Amsterdam

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
John kupfer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third crossing and thoroughly enjoyed the Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Sea conveniences as well as the fantastic attitude of the ship's staff. We sailed form Tampa to Ireland and Belgium and ended in Amsterdam. We stayed on the ship back to back on the Baltic cruise visiting Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Russia and Amsterdam. Total of 28 days. The Atlantic crossing was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Great Transatlantic Cruise!

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
71Bruin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We love long cruises with lots of sea days and this cruise did not disappoint. We sailed from Tampa Bay to Amsterdam, seeing ports that we had yet to visit. The 8 sea days to begin the cruise were a wonderful way to really relax and kick off our month long vacation. We have sailed a lot on RCI, have attained Diamond Plus status, and really do like the Radiance Class ships in Royal's fleet. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Overall a wonderful cruise, but with a few complaints

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
cartervan
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our first cruise on Royal Caribbean--having been on Holland America (3-star Mariners), NCL, Celebrity and Carnival. We liked the itinerary and the timing was right for us. We booked 21 nights which was sold as part of a package, but turned out to be basically two cruises, back to back: A TransAtlantic out of Tampa, and then a week in the Mediterranean ending up in Venice. Another recent ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

A tale of two cruises

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
COLGATE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We recently booked a back to back cruise on Rhapsody of the Seas. The first segment was transatlantic, Tampa FL to Barcelona. The second from Barcelona to Venice. In fact, these were really two separate cruises. Segment 1 - The Tampa-Barcelona leg of the cruise started out extremely well. Boarding in Tampa was a breeze and we were on board and having lunch in no time. The sea days were very ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Trans-Atlantic

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
brockman54
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first trans-Atlantic cruise so we were very excited and a little nervous. We enjoyed every minute of the trip! The staff was attentive and very friendly. The food was way above average. The fellow passengers were lovely people. And most important, the seas were calm throughout the journey! As vast majority of our fellow travelers were seasoned cruisers and I heard that about 80% had ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Pros and Cons: A Comparison

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Grigory
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first voyage on Rhapsody of the Seas and my first on Royal Caribbean. As someone who has sailed fairly extensively on Holland America Lines (HAL), this is my point of comparison. The positive aspects of Rhapsody of the Seas on this transatlantic crossing to Barcelona were the friendly, competent level of service and the food. The lunch buffet choices and quality were actually better ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Relaxing, Fun times for 2 weeks!

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Beango
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We like transatlantic cruises. This was one of the finest. We made new friends, and fully relaxed with the activities provided. We especially enjoyed Charlotte and her watercolor classes, and the lectures on medicine. Cigar/cigarette smoke is highly offensive to me, and gives me migraines, and yet the casino was one of the freshest we ever experienced, as we occasionally passed through it. I did ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Excellent outstanding service and staff

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Jwix
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We chose this cruise because it provided a way to get to Europe fairly economically when you consider all room and board and good food and entertainment and excellent childcare and programs included! We got to see many beautiful places on our cruise and had the option of taking paid for excursions or venturing out on our own. Excellent staff and service! We didn't want for anything! All of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Tampa to Transatlantic
Tampa to Transatlantic Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews
Tampa to Transatlantic Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews
Tampa to Transatlantic Vision of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Tampa to Transatlantic Rhapsody of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Tampa to Transatlantic Carnival Legend Cruise Reviews
Tampa to Transatlantic Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.