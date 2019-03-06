CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
Tampa to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
27 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 27 Tampa to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Great ship and crew… except for the fog delay on disembarkation

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
mzimmermann
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Loved visiting all of the Bahamas ports. Bimini was a beautiful beach stop. Did the Jeep tour in Nassau and had a fun time. Food was great. Cruise director Jamie is a hoot! Loved the 70’s disco party. Ship is smaller than the mega ships but she’s beautiful and well maintained. We had the best service in the main dining room and a wonderful lunch at Izumi. Highly recommend Izumi and I don’t eat ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Changed Itinerary

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
mwehmeyer
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose a cruise to Cozumel/Key West and shortly after booking the itinerary was changed. We ended up going to Key west/Nassau/Coco Cay. We did not want to go to Nassau as we had been there so many times before. The change was made months ago, and had nothing to do with recent virus concerns. We tried to get them to let us change to another cruise or to give us an onboard credit but our requests ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Royal Caribbean is Sliding Down Hill

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
shark769
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th cruise on the Brilliance of the Seas and we were very disappointed. The MDR experience was terrible. The quality of the food was not good and serving roasted turkey any night is just plain cheap food and on our 5 night cruise it was offered twice. The menu choices have decreased and the items are mostly just plain cheap food. What everyone has always looked forward to was LOBSTER ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Will not sail with them again

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bahamas

User Avatar
silcri
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just got back from a 5 day cruise. I have to say I will never go with this cruise line again. The food was absolutely horrible and service was beyond bad. We had a "penthouse" if you want to call it this that was to have a butler. When we got to our room we noticed we needed converters for our phones and computers. No where on the site does it say we needed to bring converters. There was 1 ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Penthouse with Large Balcony

First Cruise Experience

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Bahamas

User Avatar
Cat199
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

With this being my first cruise and nothing to compare it to, my review will be completely unbiased. We had a hull balcony room on deck 8, front of ship. You can feel alot here, book mid ship if you can. Our room was a good size, I felt, and the beds and pillows were comfortable. The food was average to less than average. We did not eat at any specialty restaurants. The Vanietian at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Poor Customer Service

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Bahamas

User Avatar
Smowey
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my first cruise. When it was booked I never would have booked it if I would have been informed that there was a private charter going on this cruise. The people in the charter were rude, obnoxious, and used a lot of foul language in front of everyone. This normally wouldn't bother me because I can ignore people like that but there were children present and children repeat things. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

1st Cruise Disappointment

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Bahamas

User Avatar
Sparkee65
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My sister in law and brother treated my husband and myself to this cruise, we were. Ot told about the trailer park boys and there groupies being in the ship. They had multiple restraints and lounges closed for private events. We were not able to go to the island due to weather they said, we went to Freeport which was awful they stayed from three oclock to eight o'clock. We lost out on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Porthole Window

Short But Sweet!

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Bahamas

User Avatar
Lovecruise247
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a quick getaway for my husband & I. Having sailed on much larger ships before, we were slightly skeptical about this cruise. But then I read some really great reviews, & decided why not. It turned out to be everything we had hoped for & more! We met some really nice people; our cabin, though very small, was really well designed, we were not uncomfortable at all. The staff on the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

An awful cruise

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Bahamas

User Avatar
KSinger
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

On March 6, 2019, my husband, Bill and I cruised on the NCL Pearl out of Tampa, FL. Joining us on the cruise was my brother-in-law and his new wife. This was to have been a time for the four of us to relax and to enjoy each other’s company, eat good food and enjoy good entertainment. We were excited to get away! Unfortunately this turned out to be the worst vacation experience of our lives. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Cruise from Tampa

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Bahamas

User Avatar
Fischerhood23
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise (day at sea-Norwegian private island- day at sea) because it’s close to our home and the prices were reasonable especially for spring break! The cruise was hosting Trailer Park Boys and their fan base which was honestly fine except that some areas were closed off for private events etc. the only real issue we had was that we had to move rooms (9505 to 8619) at 1am the second ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

