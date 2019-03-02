We were on the Regatta from Australia to New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa x 2 and French Polynesia. My feedback is as follows:
1. Staff - very friendly and generally eager to please. However, tend to be a number who lack training, so service is variable.
2. Cabins - please don't pretend they are state rooms, it insults the passengers! Generally basic, but good enough, but shower area is tiny. Bigger ...
The positives:
Wonderfully friendly, nice, helpful crew. My Butler, Van, was as nice as pie- I felt like he was my son- and so funny too! My hair highlights were done and corrected by Maria, in the Salon- and she fixed my color, (which had been ruined in Athens 5 months earlier), which I thought couldn’t be done- just amazing. Unfortunately we both forgot to give me the formulas she used, so I ...
Like several other reviewers, we had sailed with Oceania on 5 occasions before the "pandemic" and rebooked based on those experiences.
This is clearly a company where the dead hand of remote corporate policy wonks is at work, setting procedures and practices on the ships with absolutely no clue of what going on at the operational, customer facing level. Penny pinching ad nauseum.
This was an ...
After reading about Windstar on this forum and talking to my sister (who loved Windstar), I had high hopes for our first cruise with them. Well, the cruise is over and all I can say is I’m disappointed. We have some wonderful memories and we were impressed by a number of things but over all, it was a letdown. Maybe I just expected too much.
This was not our first covid cruise, it was our third. ...
I have cruised on Oceania numerous times and never had an experience quite like this cruise. The captain has a reputation on the ship of only going to ports he wants to go to and not what is on the schedule and what is best for the guests, under the auspice of weather or other conditions as an excuse. We ended up with 10 days at sea because of this. Over all the cruise was good (not great) and ...
We wanted to try a new line (we've cruised more than 20 times on Celebrity/Azamara) and Oceania had a cruise from French Polynesia to Peru. The selling point was a stop at Easter Island and then a post-tour of Machu Picchu.
The ship itself was good. Our suite was spacious. The food was excellent in the specialty restaurants, average in the main dining area.
Entertainment was hit and miss. ...
We chose the cruise for its itinerary. We wanted to got to French Polynesia and had never cruised across the South Pacific with such exotic locations as the Pitcarin Islands and Easter Island. The flight over allowed us to visit one daughter & family in California out the way over and ended in New York where a second daughter lives. A bonus was a scheduled stop in Norfolk with even more ...
Had been with Oceania in 2011 and thoroughly enjoyed it. That cruise was a comfortable, fairly sophisticated experience, and was always was keen to repeat the experience.
The company brochure is now really misleading. It shows elegant well dressed people, where in actual fact on this trip the majority of people were dressed in baseball caps, T shirts and dad trainers. We are in out late 60's ...
We chose the cruise for the itinerary and the fact that we had been on the Mariner before and had liked it. This time however we were sorely disappointed. The captain seemed to have difficulty communicating with the passengers and any major announcements were handled by the cruise director. There was no warning that we would be without internet or communication the last half of the cruise. The ...
After over 40 cruises on most all major cruise lines we wanted to try something different- different itinerary, different ship, different size of ship, different class of ship. We did leg 7 of their 2018 Around the World (Tahiti to Los Angeles).
Although more than we normally pay for a cruise, when we factored in OBC, air fare, etc it was comparable to a suite on NCL or Aqua on Celebrity, so ...