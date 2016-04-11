Like several other reviewers, we had sailed with Oceania on 5 occasions before the "pandemic" and rebooked based on those experiences.
This is clearly a company where the dead hand of remote corporate policy wonks is at work, setting procedures and practices on the ships with absolutely no clue of what going on at the operational, customer facing level. Penny pinching ad nauseum.
This was an ...
It is Day 14 of our 18 day cruise from Tahiti to Sydney. I am enjoying the cruise and observe many happy guests. The crew has been amazing and Corey Powell is doing a great job as cruise director. In addition to all of the standard announcements that he is required to give, he adds some humor and fun. A really nice guy as well! All of the crew work so hard to please all of the guests even ...
I know the Regatta well so it was a pleasure to travel on the newly refurbished ship. Cabin 4056 in category C1 Deluxe outside seemed like it was in a good position so that was my choice for this cruise out of Papeete, Tahiti to Sydney, Australia. I have travelled in an assortment of different cabins and categories on Regatta in Alaska and the Mediterranean and it has been fine every time. ...
We chose to cruise because my wife and I have never been to this part of the world (French Polynesia, American Samoa, New Caledonia) and we wanted to see Tahiti & Bora Bora, especially (Tahiti because of its history of the Bounty mutiny).
About NCL: We picked Norwegian Cruise Lines because of our past cruising wonderful experiences with NCL (Alaska & Hawai'i).
Because of the priority ...
We chose this cruise because it went to Pitcairn Island and Easter Island from Papeete. We then stayed on for a further 6 days and cruised to Chile.
Embarkation at Papeete was shambolic as the Paul Gaugain was also boarding at the same time. It appeared that no one from Ponant was present to advise us what we were to do and we were all walking around like sheep. At the disembarkation end it was ...
This was our 7th cruise with Lindblad. We go with Lindblad/NatGeo because of the smaller ship size (72 people on this one), the knowledgeable and expert staff and the very high quality of the crew.
We toured the Tumumatu Atolls and the Marquesas Islands in French Polynesia, visiting 17 in 15 days. Some had not seen a cruise ship stop there and many did not have any people where we swam, ...
We chose this ship because it was sailing in French Polynesia and we are avid snorkelers so this was perfect for us.
The ship met our expectations. It was much smaller than other ships we have been on but exuded charm. Because we were kept busy visiting many ports and with few sea days we were never bored.
The entertainment was excellent and many of the senior officers were seen to also lend ...
Have just returned from a cruise on Le Soleal from Tahiti to Easter Island. We chose this cruise as it visited remote islands, particularly the difficult to access Pitcairn Island. Having seen some quite negative reviews from Australians on this site about this cruiseline I was a bit concerned before we left. Having travelled on a few cruise lines I found Ponant friendly, professional, staff ...
This cruise was to see islands in French Polynesia and travel to Lima via Easter Island. I had wanted to go to Easter Island since college- fifty plus years. This seemed to be a great way to visit. The ship was to be there two days. It was a beautiful sunny day but windy on arrival. The captain said the sea was too choppy for tenders. We circumnavigated the island with some things being pointed ...