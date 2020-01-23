  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Tahiti (Papeete) Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
445 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 445 Tahiti (Papeete) Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Disorganized cluster

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Hawaii

User Avatar
NCLShareholderForNow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

I cannot say enough about this small ship and the crew and the service!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
Sophie the dog
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

In wanting to explore the South Pacific and the islands, we chose the small ship, The Paul Gauguin. The service and information available to us in preparation for the trip was superb. Each phone call was extremely helpful and thorough. Even at the Airport in LA they had a very gracious representative who welcomed us and gave us information that would be helpful. Once on the ship we were ...
Sail Date: January 2022

the good and bad points of Regent

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South Pacific

User Avatar
wanderer 58
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third RSSC cruise. Second time on the Mariner. The remaining cruise on Voyager. With the new controls on cruising we doubt that we will do a cruise again. So, having reflected, what have we learned? 1) Our first two cruises were with a concierge cabin. The third time was a penthouse suite. A huge difference that we really enjoyed. 2) its important to understand that pre and post ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Awesome!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
jrd71265
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Have always wanted to see this part of the world. Paul Gauguin did it better than I could have imagined! The cruise ship was great, a little older, but clean and bright and had all the amenities needed. Small ship, less passengers, no long lines. Easy, efficient with their tenders to shore. Shore excursions were amazing. Crew members were spectacular! So kind and so accommodating. They ...
Sail Date: February 2020

WOW! We loved the laid back atmosphere of the ship!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
TexasMomoffour
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Over the top service always with a smile! Wonderful, relaxed small ship atmosphere where you get to know the other 330 passengers onboard. We loved requesting a "table to share" in the evening to meet other folks. Fun nightly entertainment. The local Polynesians onboard with us the entire cruise to entertain and share with us about the culture were outstanding. Never a problem getting a ...
Sail Date: January 2020

An enjoyable cruise marred by the disappointing food

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Captain Povey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are experienced cruisers and have tried a number of different cruise lines over many years. Overall, we enjoyed this cruise despite the disappointment of missing Raratonga due to the poor weather and conditions too dangerous to permit safe tendering. But the food was a huge disappointment and on the basis of that alone I do not expect we will ever choose Azamara again. At the outset we ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Lovely, comfortable ship, excellent service and wonderful ports

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
BetsyT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we were interested in seeing the South Pacific and New Zealand and the package deal we got included airfare, unlimited internet and trip insurance (important, as my husband and I are in our mid-60s). We missed our flight and the ship's sailing from Tahiti, so had to board in Bora Bora, the second port on the itinerary. Checking in was fast and efficient - everything ...
Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you BetsyT for the 5-star review. We are very happy you enjoyed your first cruise with us, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon!...

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Fine Dining every night with endless cocktails

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to South Pacific

User Avatar
petal06
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I wanted to experience Regent and I love the tropical waters. This was a first class experience. The Dining is First Class - anything you can possibly imagine. The cocktails were only restricted by my waistline. Service is amazing. Our suite 1002 was lovely and spacious. The shows were again first class. Great amazing dancers. Just wish it started at 9pm instead of 9.30. I cant ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Great itinerary. The service on the ship was great. The food was great.

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to South Pacific

User Avatar
rpramuka
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Choose this cruise because it is Regent. Also the itinerary matched what we were looking for and the timing was great. Great itinerary. The service on the ship was great. The food was great. The people were great. We will probably not cruise on the Navigator again unless the itinerary overcomes the lack of a forward observation lounge and the vibration and engine noise. I should mention that ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Perfect True Polynesian Experience

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to South Pacific

User Avatar
OceanTrail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The stern vibration is still an issue, especially coming into port early morning, good wake up call is how we managed it. The cabins are basically the same, very comfortable and was kept very clean. The wait staff, food and wine was excellent. There was not a meal we didn't enjoy, and we did the back to back, so even after a month of menus, Chief kept serving up a variety of choices. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

