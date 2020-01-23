After reading about Windstar on this forum and talking to my sister (who loved Windstar), I had high hopes for our first cruise with them. Well, the cruise is over and all I can say is I’m disappointed. We have some wonderful memories and we were impressed by a number of things but over all, it was a letdown. Maybe I just expected too much.
This was not our first covid cruise, it was our third. ...
In wanting to explore the South Pacific and the islands, we chose the small ship, The Paul Gauguin. The service and information available to us in preparation for the trip was superb. Each phone call was extremely helpful and thorough. Even at the Airport in LA they had a very gracious representative who welcomed us and gave us information that would be helpful.
Once on the ship we were ...
This was our first international trip since February 2020. We had actually booked this cruise for November of 2020 but of course it was canceled and we were able to rebook for early December 2021. We didn't feel we would be comfortable on a large cruise ship with 3600 plus passengers. The Star Breeze has a capacity of 312 passengers. Our cruise had 125 passengers so my wife and I felt very ...
After being trapped inside for months, like everyone else, we tried to visit anywhere we’d be accepted! We’d had so many trips canceled we were pleased to go anywhere! Tahiti it was!
We booked back to back cruises so after visiting the Tuamotus we circled French Polynesia twice! What we missed the first time because we were on different excursions, we got to see the second time around. It was ...
We decided to try a different cruise line as our favorite has been Celebrity. We have sailed Carnival, Norwegian, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity in the past. Since we had never been to French Polynesia, we chose Windstar and wanted to try out the Star Breeze which had just undergone expansion and refurbishment. Of course due to Covid, we had 2 cancellations before going on the ...
We've previously cruised only on larger ships (Princess, RC and Celebrity) and we were really interested in trying out the small ship experience. Since the destination (Tahiti) was the highest priority to us, we placed a much lower priority on evening entertainment, the pool "scene" and the casino. We went into this cruise expecting that we might find the evening a bit too low-key for us and ...
This was our third RSSC cruise. Second time on the Mariner. The remaining cruise on Voyager. With the new controls on cruising we doubt that we will do a cruise again. So, having reflected, what have we learned?
1) Our first two cruises were with a concierge cabin. The third time was a penthouse suite. A huge difference that we really enjoyed.
2) its important to understand that pre and post ...
Have always wanted to see this part of the world. Paul Gauguin did it better than I could have imagined! The cruise ship was great, a little older, but clean and bright and had all the amenities needed. Small ship, less passengers, no long lines. Easy, efficient with their tenders to shore. Shore excursions were amazing. Crew members were spectacular! So kind and so accommodating. They ...
Over the top service always with a smile!
Wonderful, relaxed small ship atmosphere where you get to know the other 330 passengers onboard. We loved requesting a "table to share" in the evening to meet other folks. Fun nightly entertainment. The local Polynesians onboard with us the entire cruise to entertain and share with us about the culture were outstanding. Never a problem getting a ...
We are experienced cruisers and have tried a number of different cruise lines over many years. Overall, we enjoyed this cruise despite the disappointment of missing Raratonga due to the poor weather and conditions too dangerous to permit safe tendering. But the food was a huge disappointment and on the basis of that alone I do not expect we will ever choose Azamara again.
At the outset we ...