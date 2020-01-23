Review for Star Breeze to Transatlantic

After reading about Windstar on this forum and talking to my sister (who loved Windstar), I had high hopes for our first cruise with them. Well, the cruise is over and all I can say is I’m disappointed. We have some wonderful memories and we were impressed by a number of things but over all, it was a letdown. Maybe I just expected too much. This was not our first covid cruise, it was our third. ...