Review for a French Polynesia Cruise on Panorama II

We have just completed 7 nights in the Society Islands Tahiti (June 2023). We had a fantastic time . Staff, food and cabins were all better then expected. Comfortable beds, very tasty food and excellent excursions to some awesome snorkelling and cultural destinations . We three Australians loved the laid back, friendly vibe on the yacht! Staff were awesome from the Captain to the galley staff. ...