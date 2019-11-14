  • Newsletter
Tahiti (Papeete) to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
7 reviews

Filters

1-7 of 7 Tahiti (Papeete) to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Very poor value

Review for Silver Whisper to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
bzrama
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise (Papeete to Auckland) was a disappointment from start to finish. Check in was horrible - long queue outside the ship in the hot sun, 5 different check in points over a long distance, being asked for my passport 5 times, then a 2 hour wait in one of the ship's bars because my room wasn't ready. The room (they call them "suites" but I don't think they are good enough to be called that) ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Lovely, comfortable ship, excellent service and wonderful ports

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
BetsyT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we were interested in seeing the South Pacific and New Zealand and the package deal we got included airfare, unlimited internet and trip insurance (important, as my husband and I are in our mid-60s). We missed our flight and the ship's sailing from Tahiti, so had to board in Bora Bora, the second port on the itinerary. Checking in was fast and efficient - everything ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you BetsyT for the 5-star review. We are very happy you enjoyed your first cruise with us, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon!...

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

An enjoyable cruise marred by the disappointing food

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Captain Povey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are experienced cruisers and have tried a number of different cruise lines over many years. Overall, we enjoyed this cruise despite the disappointment of missing Raratonga due to the poor weather and conditions too dangerous to permit safe tendering. But the food was a huge disappointment and on the basis of that alone I do not expect we will ever choose Azamara again. At the outset we ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Pt 2 of B2B thru South Pacific - great itinerary

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
teamflames
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was the 2nd leg of our 30 days from Hawaii to Australia which was an amazing itinerary with great weather. I covered most of the detail in part 1 of my review. A third of passengers were back to back so the vibe of the ship didn’t change too much. This itinerary was much more balanced than the first leg with no more than 2 concurrent sea days. The CD also settled more on this leg and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Porthole Window

FANTASTIC - South Pacific Island Hopper - 10 Ports of Call !

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
helena and paul
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have been cruising since I was a kid because my Mom loved crusing - so she started us off young! I took my son on his first cruise when he was 5 - and he said it was better than Disneyland! I must concur. This particular cruise is really the only - and most civilized way to see the South Pacific - via Norwegian's island hopping cruise. You can fly from island to island - or take a private ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Traveled with children

Enjoyed the places we visited

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cartwrd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our bucket list included Tahiti / Fiji and this cruise included this and more ! Loved the South Pacific / French Polynesian ! People were friendly...went to some villages and the kids are always smiling and waving ! Great snorkeling and the bluest water ever (have been to the Caribbean and Hawaii). We thought the ship was very nice and the crew very friendly and nice (we like the smaller ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Great Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
+happy
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarked at Papeete ran very smoothly . Especially loved our cabin and its position on the ship. It was a disabled cabin so had heaps of room to accommodate a wheelchair (which we did not have). The only downside to this cruise as opposed to the others we have traveled on is the staff were not as friendly and some were quite rude. We traveled with another couple who had room 9098 which was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2017

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Traveled with disabled person

