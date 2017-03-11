Ship was to go to Far North Queensland but due to Cyclone we went south instead.
I was happy to go south, but could understand people being disappointed with change, but there was no way we could have gone to Cairns etc.
First time on Brilliance, had previously been on Quantum last 4 times, and I actually enjoyed the smaller ship, it took us back to the old days ( well not that old ...
We joined the ship in Sydney,heading for Los Angeles,about 28 nights.We have been with Cunard on many cruises,but this was the longest cruise we have taken. Embarkation was quick and efficient.Our luggage was in our room before we arrived.The stateroom was wonderful,room 5097 in the Princess Grill.The food in the restaurant could not be faulted.Every meal was a treat,and the service we received ...
Since we were celebrating our Golden Wedding Anniversary, we wanted a special cruise and at the same time sample a Cunard ship.
As we didn't see much of San Francisco and Hawaii when we visited six months prior this cruise gave us the chance to see both for longer.
We enjoyed the activates on board, in particular darts and trivia's, the entertainment staff were the best we have ever ...