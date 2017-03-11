  • Newsletter
Sydney (Australia) to the Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

11 Days ex Sydney to Eden, Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart ( cyclone change)

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Brilliance of the Seas

Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ship was to go to Far North Queensland but due to Cyclone we went south instead. I was happy to go south, but could understand people being disappointed with change, but there was no way we could have gone to Cairns etc. First time on Brilliance, had previously been on Quantum last 4 times, and I actually enjoyed the smaller ship, it took us back to the old days ( well not that old ...
Sail Date: December 2023

A first class cruise.

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Queen Victoria

rhys4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We joined the ship in Sydney,heading for Los Angeles,about 28 nights.We have been with Cunard on many cruises,but this was the longest cruise we have taken. Embarkation was quick and efficient.Our luggage was in our room before we arrived.The stateroom was wonderful,room 5097 in the Princess Grill.The food in the restaurant could not be faulted.Every meal was a treat,and the service we received ...
Sail Date: March 2017

Beautiful ship, fantastic crew.

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Queen Victoria

Halfpints
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Since we were celebrating our Golden Wedding Anniversary, we wanted a special cruise and at the same time sample a Cunard ship. As we didn't see much of San Francisco and Hawaii when we visited six months prior this cruise gave us the chance to see both for longer. We enjoyed the activates on board, in particular darts and trivia's, the entertainment staff were the best we have ever ...
Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

