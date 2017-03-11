Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Brilliance of the Seas

Ship was to go to Far North Queensland but due to Cyclone we went south instead. I was happy to go south, but could understand people being disappointed with change, but there was no way we could have gone to Cairns etc. First time on Brilliance, had previously been on Quantum last 4 times, and I actually enjoyed the smaller ship, it took us back to the old days ( well not that old ...