All staff were very friendly.
What is not good? Almost zero outdoor, pool deck activity! Only once every two weeks some food or live music on the pool deck. No music anywhere when the show is on. Some harbors bad stops such as in Java. Excursion some ok, some just hours of bus drives. Worst: Horrible wifi! If you are not retired and need to work some online: Do not use Regent! They advertise ...
We wanted to complete an earlier world cruise, and so booked the 49 day Sydney to New York cruise. We love the QM2 and continue to love it. After the Covid pause we were a bit worried as to what shape the ship would be in, but we found it to be in good shape. Things are returning to normal. The ship was very clean, and the deck crew was putting a lot of time and effort into painting.
As usual, ...
We were anticipating a culinary experience which we had not done before and hoped to learn on the things we had missed out on in the past.
We thought we would give you our thoughts about this cruise.
Our first impression of the ship when we embarked was "what the hell have we done".
We were instructed to go to deck 9 for lunch (pool deck) where we found Waves grill which served burgers ...
We are in our early 70's and have wanted to go on around Australia sailing for some time. Due to Covid we had to push our sail date back a year to the Noordam from the Oosterdam. We have been sailing on mostly HAL and Princess since the mid 80's. Its been nearly 3 months since our cruise ended and I was hoping I would feel better about the experience vs. how I felt at the cruise end in mid ...
If I could rate Viking with a 10 star review, I would. We were on the 30 day Australia, Indonesia, Asia leg of the Ultimate World Cruise. When we signed up for the cruise we were worried about wildfires, volcanoes, and possible riots in Hong Kong. Who would have thought we would be faced with the Coronavirus outbreak? The itinerary we signed up for was definitely not the one we took. The ports ...
Freshly perked up from her recent refit, Regatta was a charmer. Our penthouse had been totally redone in soothing sea colours and lots of light, the public areas were inviting, and despite the rumors we had heard about the effects of Norwegian penny-pinching in the culinary department, the food seemed to us at least as good as we remembered from previous Oceania trips and perhaps even better (of ...
× I awarded my cruise of 2017 5 stars no problem
× I struggled to award 3 stars on this cruise, just 2 years later. WHY
Pre embarkation
× met at Brisbane airport by a Princess Cruises representative!
× taken, without P C rep, to a local hotel who had no knowledge of us and were not expecting us
× later driven to Cruise Terminal by an aggressive, unhelpful taxi driver. He even ...
We are in our early 60's and fit and healthy. The Cunard line represented to us elegance, fine dining and an association with the Grand Queens of the Sea.
Though there were some good points to the ship including the Common Areas, the Afternoon Tea, Library and some entertainment, the rest of the experience left a lot to be desired.
We were in Cabin 6123 Starboard with balcony. We were ...
Had a wonderful time on the Mariner in Australia. The ship is just the right size and Regent treated us to a spectacular New Year’s Eve party in Bali. We also were treated to a magical evening at the Australian Open tennis tournament. We had great seats in Rod Laver Stadium for two night matches.
The crew and officers on Regent are friendly, efficient, and helpful. Since most Regent ...
We chose this cruise after seeing the itinerary. Not only did this cover the east side of Australia, where a lot of cruises stay, but we were very interested in seeing some of Western Australia. The cruise also included two ports in Papua, New Guinea and two in Indonesia. Since this cruise is during the height of summer, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia were very warm with high humidity. Papua New ...