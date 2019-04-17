  • Write a Review
Sydney (Australia) to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

RC delivered a great Transpacific cruise

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
Beagle5
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was by far the largest ship we had ever been on, and the longest cruise, so we were a little apprehensive. By and large the ship handled the number of people well - it was only the first day when everyone was out and about exploring that we felt a little jostled by the crowds. The other time was getting off and on at port stops. There were lines to get off, even as an independent ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Down Market & In Need of a Make-Over

Review for Noordam to Transpacific

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 33rd cruise and our fifth time on HAL. We chose this itinerary as a means to return to North America after a long adventure in Australia. First the things we liked: The BB King All Star Band was terrific every time they performed, playing excellent cover versions of classic pop, soul and funk songs The BB King club was a great place to relax and dance. Overall the food was good ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Very poor food and ship needs refurb.

Review for Noordam to Transpacific

User Avatar
NSWP
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruises from Sydney to Honolulu as we wanted to visit the islands and Hawaii. also to try out HAL for first time, we have done 27 other cruises mainly on Princess but also on Cunard, P&O, Celebrity, Carnival. Embarkation was ok. Had VD verandah cabin, aft near elevators, ok with cabin. Bed fine, settee a little hard. Shower ok. Ecko our steward was fine. Had various meals in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Watch your final bill

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
Cruise8686
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

ok!! here are the pros cabin comfortable. food in dinning room good. staff in most bars great, very friendly, coffee shop guys fantastic. entertainment ok, some great acts, ( Freddy show ) some a bit ordinary. plenty of activities going on if you want to participate OK!! now the cons. the ships billing system is a nightmare, they add cost and credit cost all the time. very ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Ship needs to be retired or refurbished

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
Bluebonnetteri
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I were on the recent reposition cruise from Australia to Honolulu. We usually love RC and are Diamond (now Diamond Plus) members. This ship is in a run down condition. One of the main elevators was not working over half the time causing a log jam at the elevators. In our cabin, the sink was cracked, and hot water was seldom available. Rust was prevalent almost everywhere. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

1090 is a horrible cabin location and VOOM critique

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
1olpony
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Trans-Pacific cruise as ships relocated to US Northwest. Normal RCI quality, i.e. excellent food and quality staff. We we disappointed that Rita’s restaurant has been closed as we used to enjoy sitting out eating guacamole / chips and sharing the grande margarita with friends (it would be nice to be able to get a pitcher of margaritas for sharing but bartender thought it was mitigate ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great ports, sea days a bit challenging

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
rickb13405
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first cross ocean repositioning cruise. The opportunity to visit Sydney/New Zealand again, see French Polynesia for the 1st time and wind up in Honolulu was the attraction overcoming the twelve sea days. Had prepared for stormy weather in New Zealand, but were surprised by the rainy, windy weather most of the way to Tahiti. Sea days from Bora Bora to Hawaii were sunny and warm ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Bora Bora was the highlight!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
PJBoy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this repositioning cruise from Sydney to Honolulu primarily because we got a good deal and the fact that the itinerary included three stops in Tahiti and a stop at Lahaina, Maui. Unfortunately, after booking, we were advised by Royal Caribbean that they would have to cancel the Maui stop. Since this was to be Ovation of the Seas' first visit to the US, the US authorities apparently ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

RC maybe good for some, not for me

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
xrayone
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise for Sydney and Polynesians Island. First I must tell you I am Celebrity guy. This is my second RC experience after the Harmony last January, I will maybe go back with RC but only on a very good deal. The quality of food is not at the level I expected. We got my time dining as usual, and after 2 diners , we asked to be changed for fix time dining at 8 hrs, the 2 my time dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great Anniversary Cruise

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
juda
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 6th cruise (2nd with RCL) and our longest by 4 days (relocation) and most sea days. Embarkation ran smoothly and we were on this gorgeous, huge ship by 11.30 and in our cabin by 1pm. We met Amri, our cabin attendant, who immediately answered my request for a robe and could not have been more helpful, best attendant we've ever had :) This ship is new (only 3 years old) and was kept ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

