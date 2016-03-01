  • Newsletter
Sydney (Australia) to Trans-Ocean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
11 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 11 Sydney (Australia) to Trans-Ocean Cruise Reviews

Excellent cruise from Sydney to Bali

Review for Viking Orion to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
bnewlove
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My wife and I chose this cruise because it visited many of the locations in Australia that we had not visited before, plus we really looked forward to the Komodo dragon visits. The on shore organization was extremely good, professional and friendly. The initial check in process for quick. It was annoying that various pre-trip activities documented by Viking for Australia and Bali were not ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Sydney Hong Kong

Review for Majestic Princess to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
briviv
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cost good for a repositioning cruise...Ship was generally good as it is quite new. BUT cabins are small as are the bathrooms and balconies. The pillows are awful felt like I was sleeping on a marshmallow and when I requested a better pillow was given 2 pillows squashed into one pillow case. The mattress is ordinary. The ship's PIAZZA is ok at first.... BUT is very noisy and if you want to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Cruise was amazing and so much fun

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Vincent_et_theo
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We are Canadians who were travelling in Australia. We wanted to take a series of cruises back to North America from Australia, and see parts of Asia at the same time. We chose this itinerary because it got us to Asia, where we then continued on other ships. Our whole experience was incredible. The ship was sparkling and new, and had great facilities. On our 14 day cruise, we had 11 sea days, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

What has happened to Cunard.—— 63 days Sydney to Southampton

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Boges
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is our fifth cruise on the Queen Mary 2 and this last trip was 63 days long and I really think they have lost sight on what sort of ship they are trying to have. Refinement seems to have disappeared and has been replaced with indifference. There is no contact in Sydney and speaking to someone in the Phillipines about a problem in Brisbane could not be resolved as the person on the other end ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Good cruise but could do a lot better

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
stu042
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Australia to Singapore We, a party of 4, had sailed from Perth to Sydney via New Zealand 2 years ago & decided we'd like to do another, we decided on this cruise because we'd been with Celebrity twice before and they had been very good, how have they got things so wrong. 1. Embarkation was fine bag drop at the cruise terminal and then had a stroll around the Opera house until our time to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Reflections on the Solstice

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
aloha_90017
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This review joins others covering the recent cruise from Sydney to Singapore on the Celebrity Solstice. As with my other reviews on this site, I always want to start by describing myself as someone you will find at the bars, restaurants, gym and casinos - not the shows. First to confirm what others have said - the ship is tired in places. (No comparison, for example, to the Diamond ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Royal Suite

Royal Caribbean Convert

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
robtbob
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this re positioning cruise because I wanted to sail up the eastern coast of Australia and the great barrier reef around Torres Is. It ended up at Singapore which is a place I've heard many positive things about. I must say I wasn't disappointed. The cruise and the service as well as the food and entertainment exceeded my expectations. Although some people have said the VOS is a bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Average Experience on World Class Cruiseline

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Dalwood
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have previously cruised with Royal Caribbean on 5 occasions over a 10 year period, two Caribbean, two transatlantic and one from Spain to Singapore. This cruise was an alternative form of travel from Australia to Europe, one leg via cruising and the second leg flying from Singapore to Europe. The ship was the oldest and smallest of the Royal Caribbean fleet we have sailed on and it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Disappointing Diamond Cruise to Singapore, by Princess Standards

Review for Diamond Princess to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
wello
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having had 2 wonderful Princess cruises, 2014 Sea Princess, Sun Princess, our best so far, this relocation cruise to Asia / Japan, was disappointing. Embarkation checkin process was good, The Balcony Cabin was good, cabin attendant Eban excellent, bar and waiting staff very good, Dinning room Vivaldi, very good. Food was good, nice appointments. Ship appointments very classy, nice pools and spa ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

Steady as she goes but unspectacular.

Review for Arcadia to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
adam pasha
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

General: I took the cruise on the Arcadia 1-17 March 2016, Sydney-Brisbane-Yorkey’s Knob (Cairns)-Alotau (Papua New Guinea)-Manila-Hong Kong. The Arcadia caters largely for the over-65s, mainly British clientele, some of whom seem to spend most if not all the year cruising. Pricewise, the cruise is good value. Perhaps because of that, the ports of call were not particularly interesting and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

