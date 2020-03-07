Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific
Sail Date: May 2022
Review for Noordam to South Pacific
Sail Date: February 2022
Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)
Traveled with disabled person
Review for Seven Seas Explorer to South Pacific
Sail Date: January 2022
Review for Seven Seas Explorer to South Pacific
Sail Date: December 2021
Cabin Type: Concierge Suite
Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Junior Suite
Review for Ovation of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony
Review for Ovation of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony
Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony