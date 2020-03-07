  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1710 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,710 Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

First Australian cruise departing from Sydney 2022

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
aussielil
10+ Cruises

As this was the first cruise after a two year break I booked this cruise on a whim and glad I did. The ship looked beautiful inside. The furniture and décor was bright and new looking. I think the ship may have been only 70% full due to Covid protocols which made it pleasant at the bars and much easier to find a seat to relax. We had lunch at Angelo's, Dragon Lady and Waterfront and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Almost our last cruise before Covid

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
Bellair
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A wonderful itinerary covering Melanesia, sailing out of White Bay Cruise Port Sydney & under the bridge. Some of the best unspoilt islands visited. Including Vanuatu - New Caledonia - Australia The video featuring a ship tour & facilities on board. More posted on my youtube Bellaircruise channel. We have been enjoying Holland America for many years travelling the world on various ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

Traveled with disabled person

Unexciting luxury

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
AnneFrank75
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Regent Explorer 19th January 2022 San Diego to Miami via Panama. Review In many ways it’s difficult to criticise this cruise /ship. The (superior) cabin was a good size, excellent with lots of storage, and bathroom excellent. The food was very good particularly the steaks which were the best we have had anywhere. Nothing was too much trouble. Staff were good, particularly the female drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Smooth Sailings and Spicy Shores (Caribbean Holiday Cruise)

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
loriva
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Context: This was our first cruise with Regent and, thus, first time on Explorer. We did a Holiday cruise, two weeks spanning Christmas and New Year’s, doing a circular itinerary around the southern and then eastern Caribbean. As context for this review, we had cruised pre-pandemic with mainstream lines including Princess (Elite level), Celebrity, and MSC, generally in suites in later years. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Lack of information

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Jotodd
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Very enjoyable cruise

Review for Ovation of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Afloatalot
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We were booked for 11 nights, 12 days for a round trip Australia to New Zealand. We were supposed to stop along the way at Mystery Island and New Caledonia before reaching NZ. However combination of a tropical cyclone and Coronavirus meant we did a round trip from Sydney and spent 6 nights, 7 days on board. All praise to the captain and crew for looking after passengers well being, the crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

11 night cruise in 6 nights to nowhere.

Review for Ovation of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Ovation ( reason we booked ), so mainly went for the ride, which strangely turned out that way. We journeyed to tip of New Zealand, turned around and came back to Sydney due to Covid 19 problems around the world. As far as we knew no one had it on the ship, that is till we all got off and went home and 3 days later told one Canadian was infectious last 2 days. So at the moment I ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Don't do it

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
ddd0001
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Half a cruise!

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
Muddle
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

After four Seabourn journeys, I can say the experience is so enjoyable that I have no interest in trying other cruise ships. Comfort, food, service etc all first class. Furthermore I make three points: (A) whoever thought up and/or designed the Town Square concept should be given a double bonus; (B) the system operated by the banks where one’s account is automatically closed down ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Overpriced and Noisy

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
JAC646
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My Wife and I had time off organised and we hadn't been on a cruse since we were both 19, so this was our chance to to try cruising again. Ports of call were out of Royal Caribbean's control, due to Covid-19. My major complaint is the up-selling that takes place as soon as your board the ship. We found the price of alcohol on a supposed duty free ship out of this world. I was drinking ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific
Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific Marina Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific Marina Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific Explorer Dream Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) to the South Pacific Ovation of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.