  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Sydney (Australia) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
2880 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,880 Sydney (Australia) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Avoid this ship like the plague

Review for Carnival Splendor to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Brayanr386
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

I’ll make this quick and simple. We just got back from a Alaska cruise and you couldn’t even pay me to step back on this ship or deal with this company. - Beyond outdated ship. You are literally stepping into a time capsule. - Defective sail and sign cards. We had to visit the guest services desk up to 3-4x daily to get new ones. They were aware of these issues and their response was “ The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Traveled with disabled person

Nice ALASKAN one week cruise.

Review for Carnival Splendor to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
96aggie
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Just an FYI before I start. Family of 4 in our cabin and two of us came home with COVID from the cruise. I chose this cruise since we had one canceled because of Covid. Embarkation was slow. We were told to arrive between 1:30-2. It took about 90 minutes to get on. Very crowded inside and masks are required during that process. I am a Gold member with Carnival and have used them more than ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Overall disappointment

Review for Emerald Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
cab953
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoy cruising and have been of +20 trips. We have used Princess in the past and this one was certainly not up to previous standards. They have instituted a new 'medallion' process which in theory sounds good. However, they went live with this new technology before it was thoroughly tested or de-bugged. The medallion would most often not work and the wheel would just spin attempting to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Fell short with no compensation

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Royal Rip Off
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We booked 11 family members for this cruise to celebrate my parents 50th anniversary. When we originally booked we booked an entirely different ship for a 5 day cruise with stops in the Bahamas and Mexico. About six weeks prior to cruising RC changed our ship and port stops to Cozumel and Costa de Maya. We rolled with the changes and selected our excursions. Three weeks prior to cruising Covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Connecting Balcony

Traveled with children

Great Ship

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruise2be246
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

In writing this review I am comparing with the other cruise lines I have been with. These include P&O, Princess and Marella formerly known as TUI (Thompson). I have to say I have never been on a bad cruise (14 so far) and I always wonder why people leave such low scores. Yes, I too have had issues on a ship but they have always resolved them with no stress. However, I have witnessed Mr and Mrs ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

Lack of information

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Jotodd
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

New Zealand cancelled cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
GrumpyGrandpa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Don't do it

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
ddd0001
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

White Glove Service

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Traveller01
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had never been on a curnard cruise before and have been put off by rumours that they are quite formal cruises. However I booked the cruise just a couple of days out before embarktation at a ridiculous price. So let's on the cruise Overall I can discount a.lot of the critiscim i read on the formality of curnard although on gala nights there is a need to dress up. From boarding the ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Glad I was on for only 6 days

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ubu62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Booked this on board QM2 when the QE's Asian itineraries were all scrapped. Crazy cheap price made this unmissable. Compared to the QM2 this is the inferior ship in almost every single area. The vaunted decoration of the ship looked a bit tacky, a bit Vegas casino, the public rooms felt cramped and crowded. You can't walk to the front of the ship, the gym seems tired. What most surprised ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Single Oceanview

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Sydney (Australia) Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.