Review for Carnival Splendor to Australia & New Zealand

Just an FYI before I start. Family of 4 in our cabin and two of us came home with COVID from the cruise. I chose this cruise since we had one canceled because of Covid. Embarkation was slow. We were told to arrive between 1:30-2. It took about 90 minutes to get on. Very crowded inside and masks are required during that process. I am a Gold member with Carnival and have used them more than ...