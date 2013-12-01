Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

This was our first cruise ever and wanted to get away for Christmas - just the two of us and have to say I found from the very start the ease of booking, pre information and every other part of it very professional and informative. We travelled by air to Sydney. The embarkation was very quick and simple with little or no queues. We got our Seapass card and we were away - through Customs/ ...