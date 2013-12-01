Ship was to go to Far North Queensland but due to Cyclone we went south instead.
I was happy to go south, but could understand people being disappointed with change, but there was no way we could have gone to Cairns etc.
First time on Brilliance, had previously been on Quantum last 4 times, and I actually enjoyed the smaller ship, it took us back to the old days ( well not that old ...
We thought this cruise was great, relaxing, comfortable, affordable and we enjoyed it so very much. Only downfall was jewellery policy on the water slides. Our theme parks here in Oz do not have that policy so I enjoy the water slides. Body jewellery is an upcoming thing and not everyone can take them out, so I think this policy needs reviewing. Staff were awesome and Bingo/trivia was a blast, so ...
We joined the ship in Sydney,heading for Los Angeles,about 28 nights.We have been with Cunard on many cruises,but this was the longest cruise we have taken. Embarkation was quick and efficient.Our luggage was in our room before we arrived.The stateroom was wonderful,room 5097 in the Princess Grill.The food in the restaurant could not be faulted.Every meal was a treat,and the service we received ...
Since we were celebrating our Golden Wedding Anniversary, we wanted a special cruise and at the same time sample a Cunard ship.
As we didn't see much of San Francisco and Hawaii when we visited six months prior this cruise gave us the chance to see both for longer.
We enjoyed the activates on board, in particular darts and trivia's, the entertainment staff were the best we have ever ...
Hindsight is a wonderful thing. If only we had done the research first! Our cruise from Sydney to Southampton started with a very long queue, despite having "priority" boarding as suite passengers. There was no "priority", we were queued up with everybody else, and was surprised at how many people had turned up earlier than their advised embarkation time. Not a huge problem and certainly not ...
We joined the world cruise in Sydney with about 1000 others. It does seem a tad disappointing fore 'around the world' cruisers that they have so many fairly transient passengers with them. The standard of the food was excellent as was the service we received in the Meridaian restaurant. The cabin steward also provided excellent service.
What was lacking ? Perhaps the Entertainment team was not ...
First time cruiser, so had to jot some thoughts down when now at home.
Firstly, my hats off to the fantastic Playlist singers/dancers...what a troup. I was blown away by their skill in dancing, the choreography, and fantastic singing, all whilst moving and dancing incredible routines...athleticism incredible,. The "Rock" night and Motown nights were my all time favourites, but every ...
From the moment we stepped on board it was obvious that this was not going to be fantastic. No lanyards available until i did a sit in at the shop and then they were for Alaska 2014 and Alaska 2013. It took 80 minutes and 3 calls to get coat hangers for my stateroom. My room card failed twice and my drinks card 4 times. each time i was expected to tramp down to the main deck and have it fixed even ...
Just a word of warning this review is quite long, but if you're interested in a detailed account I might be able to provide some good insights.
I've just returned from my first ever cruise with a party of 8 including my boyfriend, MIL, family and a family friend, and we had a wonderful time. It was a great experience for a party of first time cruisers.
We got to the ship at about 1:30 on ...
This was our first cruise ever and wanted to get away for Christmas - just the two of us and have to say I found from the very start the ease of booking, pre information and every other part of it very professional and informative. We travelled by air to Sydney. The embarkation was very quick and simple with little or no queues.
We got our Seapass card and we were away - through Customs/ ...