All staff were very friendly.
What is not good? Almost zero outdoor, pool deck activity! Only once every two weeks some food or live music on the pool deck. No music anywhere when the show is on. Some harbors bad stops such as in Java. Excursion some ok, some just hours of bus drives. Worst: Horrible wifi! If you are not retired and need to work some online: Do not use Regent! They advertise ...
We wanted to complete an earlier world cruise, and so booked the 49 day Sydney to New York cruise. We love the QM2 and continue to love it. After the Covid pause we were a bit worried as to what shape the ship would be in, but we found it to be in good shape. Things are returning to normal. The ship was very clean, and the deck crew was putting a lot of time and effort into painting.
As usual, ...
We were anticipating a culinary experience which we had not done before and hoped to learn on the things we had missed out on in the past.
We thought we would give you our thoughts about this cruise.
Our first impression of the ship when we embarked was "what the hell have we done".
We were instructed to go to deck 9 for lunch (pool deck) where we found Waves grill which served burgers ...
If I could rate Viking with a 10 star review, I would. We were on the 30 day Australia, Indonesia, Asia leg of the Ultimate World Cruise. When we signed up for the cruise we were worried about wildfires, volcanoes, and possible riots in Hong Kong. Who would have thought we would be faced with the Coronavirus outbreak? The itinerary we signed up for was definitely not the one we took. The ports ...
× I awarded my cruise of 2017 5 stars no problem
× I struggled to award 3 stars on this cruise, just 2 years later. WHY
Pre embarkation
× met at Brisbane airport by a Princess Cruises representative!
× taken, without P C rep, to a local hotel who had no knowledge of us and were not expecting us
× later driven to Cruise Terminal by an aggressive, unhelpful taxi driver. He even ...
We are in our early 60's and fit and healthy. The Cunard line represented to us elegance, fine dining and an association with the Grand Queens of the Sea.
Though there were some good points to the ship including the Common Areas, the Afternoon Tea, Library and some entertainment, the rest of the experience left a lot to be desired.
We were in Cabin 6123 Starboard with balcony. We were ...
Absolute thrill to spend 3 days on-bard the Queen Elizabeth from Sydney - Brisbane. Fabulous food, beautiful state-room. Stunning, commisioned works of art. Incredible/wonderful décor and design. Loved the Art deco style evidenced throughout the ship. A truly unforgettable experience. I walked the passageways for the three days transfixed by the surroundings. Every turn produced something ...
I was only on the Arcadia for a 3 day trip Syd to Bris.
Solo traveller paid $1000 for 3 nights in deluxe balcony cabin.
Cabin was nice, although I really had to twist the Steward's arm to
get a white robe.
Food in Belverede (Buffet) was like Boarding School - small display and not
very appertising
Food in Main Dining Room was either great or average.
Staff everywhere onboard I ...
We joined the ship in Sydney,heading for Los Angeles,about 28 nights.We have been with Cunard on many cruises,but this was the longest cruise we have taken. Embarkation was quick and efficient.Our luggage was in our room before we arrived.The stateroom was wonderful,room 5097 in the Princess Grill.The food in the restaurant could not be faulted.Every meal was a treat,and the service we received ...
Since we were celebrating our Golden Wedding Anniversary, we wanted a special cruise and at the same time sample a Cunard ship.
As we didn't see much of San Francisco and Hawaii when we visited six months prior this cruise gave us the chance to see both for longer.
We enjoyed the activates on board, in particular darts and trivia's, the entertainment staff were the best we have ever ...