Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Regatta

We were anticipating a culinary experience which we had not done before and hoped to learn on the things we had missed out on in the past. We thought we would give you our thoughts about this cruise. Our first impression of the ship when we embarked was "what the hell have we done". We were instructed to go to deck 9 for lunch (pool deck) where we found Waves grill which served burgers ...