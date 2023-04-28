Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on SH Vega

This was my second cruise with swan Hellenic. Second one on the Vega. Did not think they could top the first one but they did. Extraordinary service, wonderful food and the friendliest crew imaginable made it another memorable cruise. The crew seemed to be so happy to be with you that they made you feel right at home. Cabin was roomy and beautiful , full size sliding glass door unto the balcony. ...