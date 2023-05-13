We cruised for ten days on Swan Hellenic (Vega) from Lisbon, Portugal to Spain, France, and finally Portsmouth UK.
I'm not a very experienced cruiser but travelling on a small boat was a totally different experience than a huge one (previously traveled on 4k passenger ship... SH Vega 152). We loved it and won't go back to big ships.
The level of service on our cruise was astounding. The ...
This was my second cruise with swan Hellenic. Second one on the Vega. Did not think they could top the first one but they did. Extraordinary service, wonderful food and the friendliest crew imaginable made it another memorable cruise. The crew seemed to be so happy to be with you that they made you feel right at home. Cabin was roomy and beautiful , full size sliding glass door unto the balcony. ...