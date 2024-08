Review for a Africa Cruise on SH Diana

Very good cruise co and checked all the boxes for us. Will cruise again soon and take our parents next time. Best ratio re staff to guests better than 1 to 1. Food quality great. Excursions were informative and well planned and executed. Took kids and children friendly. Spa on board. Pool and hot tub on upper decks. Ship quiet and green energy equipped / friendly. Could not find any faults with ...